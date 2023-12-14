Wendy's Is Selling Soft Drinks For 1 Cent—Here's How to Get Yours

Restaurant prices are still on the rise—but for a limited time, Wendy's is giving us a break from those elevated costs with sodas for literal pocket change.

The fast-food chain just announced an exciting new promotion for its soft drinks in honor of the holiday season. Starting Dec. 13, Wendy's customers can purchase any small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink for just a penny. And there are a lot of drinks to choose from at Wendy's Coca-Cola Freestyle machines—more than 100 to be exact. The choices range from classics like Sprite and Fanta to ones that are exclusively available at Wendy's, like Dave's Cherry Cream Soda.

"Whether you've been naughty or nice, everyone should treat themselves to the gift of flavor this holiday season!" the chain said in a press release. "Fans deserve to tackle their last-minute shopping and family dinner conversations with a perfectly crafted Coca-Cola Freestyle drink in hand."

No additional purchase is required, so you truly won't have to spend more than a cent to take advantage of this promotion. Luckily for soda fans, this also isn't a one-and-done type of deal. Customers can redeem the one-cent soda offer once per day as long as it's available.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Any customers hoping to cash in on this offer shouldn't wait too long before heading over to their local Wendy's since the deal will only be available for a limited time. The deal is only available in the "offers" section of the Wendy's app and website, so make sure to plan accordingly!

The penny soft drink promotion is only one of a myriad of exciting deals available to Wendy's customers this holiday season. Last month, the chain announced that it would give away free six-piece orders of chicken nuggets with any purchase every Wednesday for the rest of 2023. Fittingly named "Wendy's Wednesday," customers can redeem the deal through the Wendy's app or website or by scanning the digital Wendy's Rewards offer code in-restaurant.

Just last week, the chain also announced a slew of exciting offers as part of its 12 Days of Holiday Deals. Customers can score free or discounted items with any purchase every day during this promotional event. For example, today's deal (Dec. 14) offers customers a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase. The 12 Days of Holiday Deals event began on Dec. 9 and will run through Dec. 20, so fans have a few more days to relish in these exciting freebies.