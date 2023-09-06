Wendy's Just Announced a New Pumpkin Spice Frosty

If you wait all year for fall to come around so that you can enjoy your beloved pumpkin spice treats, then you likely mark your calendar for the annual return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latté. That's not to mention the fact that Dunkin' has its own PSL while countless other companies have jumped on the pumpkin-loving trend, with mixed results. Now, Wendy's is getting in on the flavorful fun—and no, we're not talking about another latté. Wendy's just announced it is releasing a Pumpkin Spice Frosty, which will temporarily replace the Vanilla Frosty on menus nationwide.

RELATED: Shake Shack Is Releasing 4 Spicy New Menu Items

"Wendy's is helping turn our fans' cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty," Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a press release announcing the new item, which will hit menus on September 12—but just for a limited time. "From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year's holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu. We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall."

RELATED: 8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Ice Cream Sundaes

Wendy's customers may feel the same way when they find out that this new Frosty features pumpkin flavor along with cinnamon and nutmeg in the frozen treat that you know and surely love.

"The people have been waiting bestie @Wendys," one social media user wrote in response to the fast food chain's Twitter post about the new menu addition. They even included a graphic that proved the public's interest in this particular item. The expectation may have been, in part, because Wendy's may of teased the possibility back in August with a seasonally themed tweet that came in response to someone asking, "@Wendys

So when are you gonna release a Pumpkin Spice Frosty?!?!"

Now that it's officially on the way, another person seemed to confirm the new PSL flavor is appreciated, writing, "Wendy, you have me feeling all pumpkishh!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: Ex-McDonald's Chef Reveals How to Order a "Better & Cheaper" Big Mac

If you feel the same way, then you'll be happy to find out that you'll be able to score a free Pumpkin Spice Frosty from Wendy's when you use your Uber One membership. Simply purchase a medium Pumpkin Spice Frosty and you'll not only get another one for free, but you'll also receive a free medium fries. Another limited-time offer, this one kicks off on September 13 which means you still have time to sign up for an Uber One membership if you don't already have one. If you don't have (or want) a membership, then you may have to pay full price for a frosty or two, however, we're sure they'll be worth every penny.