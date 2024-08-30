Wendy's Is Supposedly Launching a New SpongeBob Meal

Attention, SpongeBob fans: your local Wendy's could be transforming into the Krusty Krab—and that means you could possibly get your hands on the animated series' iconic Krabby Patty.

According to Popverse, photos of a purported internal memo from Wendy's have circulated online, announcing an upcoming collaboration between the fast-food chain and Paramount, which owns SpongeBob Squarepants. As part of this partnership, which the memo dubs an "exclusive Krabby Patty Kollab," Wendy's is reportedly launching a Krabby Patty Meal to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

Every Single Wendy's Burger, Tasted & Ranked for 2024

The memo details the meal, which includes three menu items. Of course, it pays tribute to the show's famous burger, with the Wendy's Krabby Patty reportedly being a cheeseburger with the chain's fresh, never-frozen beef, fresh produce, and a "secret Krabby Patty sauce."

The meal also celebrates SpongeBob's pineapple house by including a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. This frozen treat features Wendy's vanilla Frosty swirled with a pineapple mango purée, which the memo says offers "a first-of-its-kind dessert experience for fans of all ages." And since every fast-food meal needs a side of fries, this also comes with a medium-sized order of Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries.

According to the memo, the Krabby Patty Meal will be available from Oct. 8 to Nov. 11 in the U.S., Canada, and Guam.

The excitement doesn't stop with this limited-time meal. The memo notes that each Wendy's restaurant will receive 500 limited-edition SpongeBob sticker sheets, which employees are encouraged to give directly to customers or include in the bag with every Krabby Patty ordered. The stickers will be available while supplies last.

Wendy's and Paramount have yet to announce any information on the rumored collaboration.

"While we can't confirm what's coming down Wendy's innovation pipeline, we can share that we're always looking to bring fans new menu items inspired by our fans' cravings. We will be sure to keep you in the loop when we have more news to share," a Wendy's representative shared with Eat This, Not That!

A Paramount representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Every Wendy's Chicken Sandwich, Tasted & Ranked For 2024

In other recent news from Wendy's, the fast-food chain announced the release of its new Saucy Nuggs Party Pack ahead of football season. This new offering includes around 45 to 50 all-white meat chicken nuggets tossed in one of seven sauce flavors. Options include Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm, Buffalo, Spicy Honey BBQ, Spicy Garlic Parm, Spicy Buffalo, and Spicy Ghost Pepper.

This new party pack is available nationwide and comes with a side of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce. Wendy's first debuted its line of Saucy Nuggets at the beginning of June. As a bonus, the chain is removing the delivery fee on in-app orders every Saturday from Aug. 31 to Dec. 14.