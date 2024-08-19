Every Wendy's Chicken Sandwich, Tasted & Ranked For 2024

First and foremost, Wendy's has always been about hamburgers. This is, after all, the fast-food chain that famously trolled its competitors with the tagline, "Where's the beef?" Its distinctive square-shaped patties presently come in over a dozen different burger varieties—many of which are overindulgent, calorie bombs, loaded with bacon and cheese.

It took a while before the burger chain eventually came around to chicken. Wendy's original menu from 1969 consisted of just five items—hamburgers, fries, chili, soft drinks, and its signature Frosty desserts—with no poultry in sight. It wasn't until years later that chicken finally earned a coveted spot at the restaurant in both nugget and sandwich form—a menu amendment that sparked an entire slew of new items in the years to come.

The grilled chicken sandwich made its debut in 1990, for instance, and the fast-food joint launched its famed spicy chicken sandwich in 1995. Alongside many rivals, Wendy's also fully engaged in the chicken sandwich wars of 2020, revamping its classic chicken sandwich recipe to make it "crispier, juicier" and more competitive in a hotly contested market. The popular chain continues to innovate in the poultry department to this day.

Wendy's is currently slinging a total of seven chicken sandwiches—on top of its profusion of nuggets, of course. Each one has its own background story and individual fans—or, if you're talking about the spicy chicken, something of a cult-like following. But today, I'm putting all that aside to judge each one purely on its taste and quality of flavors. Let's jump in to see the true pecking order of Wendy's lineup.

I recently sampled every single chicken sandwich on Wendy's menu. Here's how each one ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the overall best.

Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 690

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,650 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 32 g

Wendy's has been setting mouths ablaze with its Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich since May 2023. The menu item was released in tandem with Ghost Pepper Fries–a flame that has since been extinguished–and following the original release of Ghost Pepper Ranch dipping sauce bacon in 2021. The sandwich not only comes with a spicy chicken patty, but also ghost pepper-infused American cheese, ghost pepper ranch, and ghost pepper-seasoned fried onions. It sounds like a form of taste bud torture, doesn't it? Luckily, lettuce and tomato are included to attempt to cool off the rest. The scorching sandwich set me back $6.89.

The look: Nowhere near as menacing as its description. It's hard to identify the reddish hue of the spicy patty under the oozing orange cheese, veggies, and speckled sauce. I was also surprised at the amount of fried onions I was given, all bunched on top with the same coloring and look as a Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

The taste: Based on my calculations, a 10 out of 10 on the spice scale. The heat from this sandwich will certainly not ghost you and the spicy chicken is the least of your worries. The pungency from the cheese, ranch, and fried onion trio is relentless and hot to the point where I couldn't take more than a few bites. (Admittedly, I think I even started sweating.) The rest falls to the wayside, turning it into just a heap of heat and chili infusion—a shame because the chicken had potential as well as the crispy onions, which are similar to the ones I like to toss on my salads. Ultimately, I simply couldn't withstand the burn-your-mouth intensity that this sandwich brings. But, if that sensation is right up your alley then more power to you.

Every Single Wendy's Burger, Tasted & Ranked for 2024

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 330

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 540 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 13 g

Wendy's may need a new naming convention for this selection, as all of its current chicken sandwiches are technically "crispy" and it can get confusing. To clear things up, this particular sammie is about as basic as they come and is also served in a condensed size—similar to that of a Jr. burger. Only lettuce and mayo join the chicken patty underneath the sandwich bun and it's the cheapest chicken sandwich on the menu priced at just $1.79—a big-time Biggie Deal.

The look: Itty bitty compared to its competitors and the crunchy fried chicken patty is very exposed with just a few shreds of lettuce and a touch of mayo to dress it.

The taste: I had a hard time ranking this one so low because I don't dislike it at all. It actually had a comforting nostalgia factor about it, reminding me of chicken patty sandwiches I was served as a child. But, since it does come with more of a formed-together patty rather than a bigger chicken breast fillet, I couldn't justify moving it past Wendy's other, more adult options. With so few toppings it also reads as a bit dry and hardly any seasoning can be detected in the meat's breading. Overall, what you see is what you get here.

7 Major Changes Underway at Wendy's

Crispy Chicken BLT

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 420

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 880 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 18 g

The Crispy Chicken BLT is another member of the Biggie Deal brood, ringing up at just $2.59—and that's not the only thing it has in common with the Crispy Chicken Sandwich. It is also a fun-sized find (made evident by the price), has a chicken patty core, and includes both lettuce and mayonnaise. However, to fulfill the "B" and "T" pieces of the BLT equation, it additionally adds on bacon and tomato. Plus, it throws in a slice of American cheese just for fun. This sandwich cost me $2.59.

The look: Just as small as the Crispy Chicken but more filled out. Melty cheese is abundant, the bright red tomato is nearly as wide as the bun, and the two bacon slices appear to be more than enough to cover the entire sandwich.

The taste: A classic BLT essence. You taste the juiciness from the tomato mixed with the crunchy slices of near-melt-in-your-mouth bacon (it's perhaps a little chewier than that, but you get the idea). Mayo and lettuce fill their own roles and the cheese-enveloped chicken is almost just a bonus that adds sustenance and another layer of complexity. Again though, the chicken patty style is inferior, dropping the sandwich lower in the standings. But, it's still not a bad choice, especially for the price.

The #1 Unhealthiest Wendy's Order (and What To Eat Instead)

Spicy Asiago Ranch Club

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 620

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,510 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 36 g

When Wendy's "anything but boring" Asiago Ranch Chicken Club was introduced in 2017, it came with a dealer's choice between a grilled, spicy, or homestyle chicken fillet. Now, the grilled option is no more, while the spicy variety has earned its own designated spot on the menu board. It's still topped the same way it's always been with Asiago cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and creamy ranch sauce, all on a premium bun. But here, the spicy chicken marinated and breaded in Wendy's unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices takes center stage. The sandwich cost me $6.89.

The look: I had to look closely to distinguish the spicy Asiago Club from the original—again, watching out for that more vibrant red-orange patty. Once I identified the spiced version, I also took note of the four bacon slices and the limited amount of white cheese covering maybe two-thirds of the chicken.

The taste: Compared to the Ghost Pepper, the spice of this sandwich seems rather innocuous. However, I still think that it detracts from the other ingredients. The peppers and seasoning blend on the breaded chicken clashes with the bolder flavor of the Asiago cheese and the smokiness of the bacon. In most bites, the piquancy of the poultry is what takes over, trumping all else. For whatever reason, the cutlet on this one was also flat and more condensed, rendering it more chewy than juicy. All of the above makes it a mediocre option.

Wendy's vs. KFC: Which Has The Best Saucy Nuggets?

Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 620

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,740 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 36 g

You already know the drill with the Asiago Chicken Club category. But, just to recap, this handheld is placed on a premium bun and comes with bacon, Asiago cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch as its elected garnishes. Like its spicy sidekick, the classic version also comes with the same price tag at $6.89. The only difference is its standard crispy chicken, or what was formerly known as "homestyle."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Nearly identical to its spicy twin. A quartet of bacon strips laid on the bed of cheesy fried chicken, then lettuce, mayo, and one tomato slice were all perched on top. The bun on this one also looked especially rotund.

The taste: Better balanced without the commanding spice. The Asiago cheese adds a diverse element and a distinct taste to the entire thing—something you just don't get from a standard slice of American. Although a tiny bit fatty, the bacon complements the thick-set chicken breast well, and I was amazed at the volume of bacon I received—almost a Baconator-sized amount. With that gloriously soft yet sturdy premium bun and a spread of fresh veggies, it's a sandwich I would certainly indulge in again.

I Tried Wendy's New Triple Berry Frosty & Was Not Disappointed

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 490

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1,160 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 28 g

Did you know that Wendy's was the very first fast-food chain to offer a spicy chicken sandwich? The restaurant ignited the trend in 1995 and its coveted creation still retains its status as one of the best in the business. In terms of add-ons, the list is short and sweet—or, should I say, savory—including just lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. The established sandwich costs the same as its non-spicy counterpart at $5.99.

The look: Nothing terribly special. Garnishes are on the weak side with just one thin tomato slice, a light smear of mayo, and a few haphazard lettuce shreds. The seasoned patty is stout though, taking over more than half the sandwich.

The taste: Call me basic or a bandwagon fan, but I think the Spicy Chicken Sandwich is a nearly unbeatable Wendy's menu item (keyword: nearly). Its heat is highly manageable—probably a three out of 10 on my made-up scale. But, at the same time, it's just spicy enough to pack a punch and leave you with subtle bursts of peppery flavor. The remainder of the handheld sits back to let the chicken strut its stuff but plays a supportive role with the mayo adding creaminess and the tomato contributing a bit of sweetness and a welcome texture change. It's yummy, plain and simple.

RELATED:

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 490

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1,450 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 28 g

Wendy's version of a classic chicken sandwich has undergone a few facelifts over the years. But, the current recipe that sits on the menu was born in 2020 amid the fiercely contended fast-food chicken sandwich wars. This new formula was concocted to compete with the likes of Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and other fast-food giants, and offered an even juicier, crispier chicken breast than before. It also comes with typical toppings like lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and pickles—the cucumber-derived garnish's one and only appearance on the sandwich menu. The classic comes at a middle-of-the-road price of $5.99.

The look: Sloppy but promising. The chicken overhangs the bun by quite a bit and toppings are accounted for and ample—that is, except for the pickles. Only two joined my sandwich when I was expecting three or maybe even more.

The taste: Wendy's nailed this chicken sandwich makeover and it has everything to do with the pickles. There's just something about the combination of fresh-out-of-the-fryer chicken and juicy, salty pickles that is absolutely mouthwatering. It's a formula that chicken giant Chick-fil-A has been using for years, and I think Wendy's creation is right up there with the best of them. The classic lettuce, tomato, and mayo trio elevates the sandwich even further, making it an obvious choice for first place.

I will say, though, if Wendy's slapped a few pickles on the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, that would change the entire game. But, as the sandwiches currently stand on the menu board, the classic prevails, and if you're ever debating between the two, just get both—trust me, it's worth it.