Every Single Wendy's Burger, Tasted & Ranked for 2024

Wendy's has been spicing up its menu as of late, debuting never-before-seen fare like bold Saucy Nuggs, sweet Cinnamon Pull-Aparts, and fresh Frosty flavors. But, even among all this novelty and change, the one thing you can always count on is its diverse, something-for-everybody collection of hamburgers.

Since it opened up in 1969 in Columbus, Ohio, the chain has been famous for its fresh, never-frozen beef always shaped into unique and recognizable square patties. Every single burger on the menu follows this standard, though there have been a few top-notch standouts over the years, including Dave's collection of Singles, Doubles, and Triples, as well as the iconic and beefy Baconator. In 2024, 15 burgers can be found on Wendy's menu. Some are junior-sized, and some are monstrous. Some go crazy with garnishes, while others keep it simple. And some add on bacon, while others do without. Bacon does show up quite often, however–Wendy's is the #1 seller of bacon cheeseburgers after all.

Each pile-up of beef and toppings has something special to offer. But, only one can stand as the burger to rule all Wendy's burgers. I decided to eat through 15 options on a quest for the best. I paired each handheld with a few of the chain's always-perfectly-salted fries–the kind that still have some sections of potato skin on them, making them appear more authentic. And, once all was said and devoured, I washed everything down with a smooth and classic chocolate shake–the only thing I still had room for after all that grub.

Jr. Hamburger

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 250

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 13 g

The Jr. Hamburger is the smallest and simplest of the Wendy's burger bunch. It comes with a scaled-down version of the chain's squared-off quarter-pound patty, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted bun—and that's all Wendy wrote. The lack of cheese makes this sandwich stand out from the rest, but it also shaves 40 cents off the price compared to its Jr. Cheeseburger cousin, helping it win the title of cheapest Wendy's burger at just $1.39.

The look: Certainly petite–I think I could polish it off in just a few swift bites–but also a bit pathetic. Just a few squirts of red and yellow dressed the square patty along with one lonely onion loop and two pickles slices.

The taste: I knew this hamburger wasn't likely to impress me, and I was right—an offering devoid of cheese was never destined to go far. The lack of slices rendered the sandwich dry and the flattened patty left the ratio of bun to beef unforgivably skewed–something the small amount of toppings wasn't able to remedy. At the end of the day, it is very similar to the McDonald's basic hamburger (the two even share all the same toppings) or like something subpar you would grab in the school cafeteria. Sure, the cost is just $1.39, but what are you really getting here?

I Tried 6 Popular Burgers From the Fancy Chain BurgerFi & Only One Was Truly Excellent

Big Bacon Classic Triple

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 86 g (Saturated Fat: 36 g)

Sodium : 1,850 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 75 g

Wendy's loves bacon, evidenced by the fact that over half of its burgers are topped with it. Some are standalone offers, and then there is also the Big Bacon Classic trio. The Triple is part of this crew and stands as the largest of them all topped with three whole burger patties in addition to applewood smoked bacon. American cheese adorns each patty and tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles, mayonnaise, and mustard all get piled on top, adding up to a total cost of $8.99–not only the most expensive burger on the menu but also the highest-priced single item in general.

The look: Towering, especially when standing shoulder to shoulder with the humble hamburger. Three juicy and decently thick patties make up the majority of the build but the bacon slices and colorful veggies are clear as day just above. Everything sits on a glistening roll.

The taste: Unless you've just returned from a month-long trek through the woods with little to no sustenance, this is simply too much meat. The beef is really the only component I could taste as I muscled through this monstrosity, and while it is good quality, it quickly became almost gag-worthy. I was sometimes surprised with a fleeting taste of ketchup or warm tomatoes, but as for the bacon, it may as well not have even been included–nearly undetectable under the patties. One compliment I will give this offering, however, is to the bun. It held its own through the entire process, never falling apart or becoming soggy–an impressive feat given the ¾ pounds of meat and more on its shoulders.

Jr. Cheeseburger

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 290

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 14 g

As you probably could have guessed, the Jr. Cheeseburger copies and pastes the makeup of the Jr. Hamburger and simply makes adds American cheese on top of it all. So, you'll still find onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard hiding under the soft bun, and you'll pay $1.79 for the pint-sized cheesy handheld.

The look: It's a spitting image of the hamburger, even down to the number of pickle and onion slices. But the shining glimmer of hope here is the American cheese slice.

The taste: In need of some oomph and definitely more meat. The cheese does add a layer of salty flare and helps to address the lack of moisture, but it's not melted enough onto the patty to be considered "creamy". Overall, it's just average and bland, with bread and ketchup standing as the two most dominant ingredients.

Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 340

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 630 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 15 g

If you're wondering just how many Jr. burgers Wendy's carries, it's four—the two "Stacks" sandwiches also weigh in at this more compact size but hide under a not-so-obvious name. But, all of the above have subtle differences such as adding a patty here or including bacon there. And, this particular style, the Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe, can be identified by a few minor topping swaps. Compared to the standard Jr. Cheeseburger, the Deluxe opts for mayonnaise over mustard while keeping the ketchup. It also adds lettuce and tomato on top of the pickles and onions for a more stout lineup that will cost you $2.39.

The look: Dainty and charming, it just reminds me of a cartoon Krabby Patty. The quintessential cheeseburger ingredients are placed between the bun halves, coming together in the most picturesque way.

The taste: As we add more and more to the Junior burger, it gets better and better. Imagine that. Tacking on both lettuce and tomato here is a game changer, giving the sandwich an air of freshness the standard cheeseburger just didn't have. It could be that I am just partial to the creamy condiment, but I also like the choice of mayonnaise over mustard here. It mixes seamlessly with the ketchup and gives the entire thing a subtle rather than in-your-face kind of tang. It could still use way more meat, in my opinion—hey, Wendy's, where is the beef? But it's a step in the right direction.

Sonic's New Premium Burger Is Tasty But Missing One Crucial Element

Dave's Triple

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 1,160

Fat : 82 g (Saturated Fat: 34 g)

Sodium : 1,640 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 70 g

Dave Thomas is the founder of Wendy's and also the namesake for one of the chain's most classic and time-honored burgers. The first iteration of Dave's Single came out in 1969—at the same time as the chain's grand opening—and different adaptations have been added to the menu since, including Dave's Triple. As you may have guessed, the burger is nearly identical to its predecessor, adorned with the entire gamut of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. But it has three patties in place of just one. A beefy upgrade that brings its total up to a whopping $7.89—$2.40 more than the single.

The look: Stacked mighty high but not grotesque-looking. The depth height of the patty trio matches the height of the lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, giving the sandwich an evenly balanced appearance.

The taste: Plagued with the same problem as the Big Bacon Classic Triple, but slightly more enjoyable and without the added cost of the pointless bacon. In this burger I was able to pinpoint each individual condiment and garnish even with the overload of meat. However, I still could hardly fit my mouth around it to get a good bite, and, again, at some point, the fresh meat just started to be too much and too greasy. I think approximately half of this Triple would be the maximum portion I could tackle in one sitting.

Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 370

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 18 g

Here we have the fourth and final member of the junior club and the only one to marry bacon with beef. It comes with one patty and is also a one-condiment pony, containing only mayonnaise instead of a mayo and ketchup or ketchup and mustard duo. American slices are also a must here, granting the sandwich entrance into the cheeseburger club, and other add-ons include just lettuce and tomato.

The look: I immediately thought the restaurant had given me a second Jr. Cheeseburger since the bacon here is rather elusive, but it is there, just camouflaged in between the cheesy patty and the lettuce and tomatoes. The mayo was generous.

The taste: Quite overloaded with mayo. But, I made every effort to look past this detail, chalking it up to a small slip-up in the kitchen. Condiment surplus aside, it's not a bad burger. While not terribly crisp, the bacon does have a nice smokey flavor and works well in unison with the fresh beef patty. The tomatoes and lettuce are up to scratch, though nothing particularly noteworthy. The bun is also soft and fluffy–a consistently positive element to all Wendy's sandwiches. I will say it's still walking the line of too much bread to meat, but it makes for a fine snack or light meal.

Double Stack

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 410

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 23 g

As mentioned, Wendy's "Stack" burgers are a category of their own. They are similar in size to the Juniors, but are closer to the big leagues thanks to their double patties. The standard Double Stack is priced at $2.79 and has American cheese, onion, pickle slices, mustard, and ketchup.

The look: From an aerial view it looks just like the basic hamburger with ketchup and mustard stains and just one ring of onion accompanied by one green pickle. From the side, though, the second patty becomes apparent.

The taste: This creation finally solves the main problem of the smaller burgers–not enough meat. The supplementary patty makes it feel like a real hearty meal rather than a bread-forward light bite. The toppings could definitely use some work. I think just one bite of the entire sandwich had the crunchiness of the pickle and onion, plus mustard was scarce overall. But it's still an option I would eat again.

7 Major Changes Underway at Wendy's

Son of Baconator

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 630

Fat : 40 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,260 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 32 g

The Son of Baconator is basically what you'd get if someone took a shrink ray to the Baconator—a mini model for days when you're just not that hungry or when your youngster wants to try one on for size. The fun-sized rendition comes with all the same fixins as the original, including two patties with American cheese, bacon, ketchup, and mayonnaise. It rings up at $5.89.

The look: I would classify this burger as medium-sized, and the only one at Wendy's I would place in that category. It's slightly larger than the Juniors but clearly smaller than its other full-sized friends. I'll also admit it's not much of a looker. The swirl of cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise paired with the couplet of meats just isn't the most attractive of combinations.

The taste: It's hard to explain, but this fusion of flavors just doesn't taste as good downgraded to a more modest size. It's almost as if the formula was designed to work only at an almost overwhelming scale. Disappointment aside, it does have some good qualities, like the lightly charred beef and the bacon, which is front and center throughout. Without more of an obvious zest to it, though, it boils down to any generic fast-food bacon burger. It's not an unpleasant choice by any means, just not up to snuff with the legend we know and love.

Big Bacon Classic Double

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 910

Fat : 62 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 1,460 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 53 g

Pull out one patty from the Big Bacon Classic Triple—tablecloth pull style—and there you have the burger's younger brother, the Big Bacon Classic Double. It still comes with a slice of cheese per patty, plenty of bacon (obviously), tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles, mayonnaise, and ketchup all on that premium bun. This one can be yours for a price of $7.79.

The look: Messy, to say the least—possibly even messier than either of the triples. The twin patties make for a strong base, but all the gloopy cheese, sauces, and veggies look like they were slopped on willy-nilly, making them difficult to contain under the bun.

The taste: We're certainly moving into tasty burger territory with this selection. It's big and beefy, and the freshly grilled taste of the patties really shines here. While the bacon isn't overtly noticeable—the crisp texture never stood out to me—it does provide some smokey tangs as you relish the rest. Mayonnaise was once again overapplied but everything else was satisfying from the melty cheese to the juicy ripe tomato slice.

Bacon Double Stack

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 440

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein :26 g

At first glance, this menu item sounds exactly the same as the previous one. Double patties? Check. Bacon? Check. But, they do have a few conspicuous differences when compared side by side. First, this Double Stack is constructed with the restaurant's more humbly-sized buns and patties to match. It also only includes onion and pickles, no tomato and lettuce, and turns to a pairing of mustard and ketchup rather than ketchup and mayo. Plus, the Double Stack is priced at just $3.39—a major price decrease compared to the Big Bacon.

The look: It appears to stand much taller than the Double Stack despite its only difference being the inclusion of about two full slices of bacon. Condiments and onion are once again scanty, but I did receive two pickle cuts here instead of one.

The taste: I waffled between this burger and the previous Big Bacon Classic Double for quite some time trying to decide which to put slightly ahead in the ranking. Both share the same core components, one being duplicate patties and the other being Applewood smoked bacon. And eventually, for me, it came down to just one factor: price. For $3.39, I think this burger is a steal and, dare I say, one of the best deals on the menu. For less than half the price of the Classic Double, I got just as much enjoyment out of it. Plus, if you're really craving the added toppings of lettuce and tomato, you can throw those on at no extra cost.

Customers Just Chose the Best Fast-Food Burger in 2024—And It's Not In-N-Out

Baconator

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 960

Fat : 66 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 1,600 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 57 g

The Baconator really brings home the bacon for Wendy's. Launched in 2007, it has become one of the chain's most popular and most recognizable burgers. The makeup is somewhat simple, consisting of two quarter-pound beef patties (Wendy's clarifies that this is the approximate weight before cooking, just in case you were about to break out your scale), six bacon slices, cheese, ketchup, and mayo. The success of this classic recipe has also spurred an entire wave of Baconator spinoffs and right now a total of four can be found on the menu, including the $7.59 original, Son of Baconator, the Pretzel Baconator, and the Breakfast Baconator.

The look: It just looks like a bold burger–one that makes an impression anywhere it goes. In total, I only counted five bacon slices instead of six, though, with some on top of and others in between the beef. Nothing to cry about, but I'll remember that, Wendy's.

The taste: It's a solid burger through and through—in terms of both taste and density. You certainly won't leave the restaurant hungry after devouring one of these jumbo sandwiches, that's for sure. It's cheesy, and the mayo and ketchup globs seep into all the crevices. I also appreciate that for the most part, all of the glory and spotlight is given to the meat. That is obviously by design and a major reason why carnivores go crazy for this burger.

Dave's Single

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 590

Fat : 37 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,050 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 29 g

Dave's Single, originally known as just "The Single", is one of the most noteworthy of Wendy's menu items—an all-American type of burger that rivals fast-food stars like the Whopper or Big Mac. It represents everything that Dave Thomas stood for, which was providing customers with juicy, fresh, never-frozen burgers, and also shows off his commitment to never cutting corners with its square-shaped patty. The cheeseburger comes topped with the works, including lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise. Today's Dave Single sells for $5.49.

The look: It's just like the traditional burger you would draw up: one square patty loaded with an orange cheese layer, lettuce shreds, one circular tomato slice, multiple onion bands, plus ketchup and mustard, all on a browned bun.

The taste: This has always been my go-to at Wendy's, and I stand by its traditional taste. It doesn't try too hard to be fancy or different. It's just simply one of the best in the business in the category of ordinary, reliable cheeseburgers. With a juicy patty and all your classic toppings, it has that real-quality burger taste that not all fast-food restaurants are able to deliver.

Dave's Double

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 860

Fat : 57 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 1,250 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 49 g

Dave's Double was the #1 top-ordered sandwich at Wendy's in 2023, according to data from the chain itself. It came in second only to the beloved Chicken Nuggets and beat out other top contenders like the Baconator and even Dave's Single. Strapped with two quarter-pound beef patties for a grand total of half a pound of meat, the burger is exactly what it sounds like and comes with the same accompaniments as that of the Dave's Single and Triple. As a quick refresher, those include American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise. This in-betweener costs $6.69.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: A biggie burger, only smaller than Dave's Triple by what seems like a small margin. The beef is standard, and the veggie garnishes are bursting and colorful—a testament to their freshness.

The taste: I understand why Dave's Double was last year's top dog. It's everything you adore about Dave's Single, just with a manageable extra dose of meat. The Triple takes it too far, but the double is just right. Everything is perfectly proportional, with plenty of beef to bun, evenly coated condiments, and precisely enough cheese and veggies to fill every single bite. It's comparable to a gourmet burger you would be served at a restaurant or diner–maybe even a little bit better. And for that, hats off to you, Dave.

I Tried 9 Spicy Chicken Sandwiches & the Winner Had Next-Level Flavor & Crispiness

Pretzel Baconator

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 1,050

Fat : 71 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 1,690 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 61 g

The Pretzel Baconator is the only burger on Wendy's menu that you won't find served on a soft bakery-style bun. Instead, it comes on a stout, spherical soft pretzel. Besides this, you'll notice that the rest of the burger sticks to the conventional Baconator formula with two cheese-coated patties, bacon, ketchup, and mayonnaise. The beefy novelty hit the chain's menu in November 2023, created because Wendy's claimed that "you can't top a Baconator," so they "twisted it" instead. You can find it on the menu, priced at $8.59.

The look: The pretzel bun looked a little toasty on top like maybe it had been burnt. However, the rest was perfectly reminiscent of the original Baconator, with a great deal of meat and bacon slices sticking out the sides.

The taste: The pretzel bun is a showstopper. I didn't anticipate liking it as much as I did, worried it would be dry and somewhat tasteless. It's soft and doughy with a buttery and almost sweet soft pretzel essence. I could eat it by itself and I do think it is a good match for the burliness of the Baconator. However, I think if it was paired with the makings of Dave's Single or Double, it would have won me over without a doubt. Note to Wendy's: Swapping out a normal bun for a pretzel bun should be an option for all burgers. Just a small suggestion.

72 Popular Fast-Food Items You Have to Try at Least Once

Big Bacon Classic

Nutrition : (Per Burger):

Calories : 650

Fat : 41 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,260 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 34 g

Ah, at last, we reach the single-patty version of the Big Bacon Classic. This final Wendy's burger was first seen in 1992 and later brought back early in 2020, in what appears to be a permanent change to the lineup. In terms of its secret recipe, think Dave's Single but with three strips of bacon making a surprise guest appearance. The rest remains the same from the lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles to the mustard and ketchup relishes and down to the premium bun. With the bacon added on, this one will cost you over a dollar more than Dave's Single for a total of $6.59.

The look: For a single burger (as in one patty only), it's sizeable. Embellishments are generously added yet not smothering, and I counted 3 total ribbons of bacon.

The taste: Classic—it's baked right there into the name. At a place known not only for its hamburgers but, more specifically, its bacon cheeseburgers, this is the one to beat. Hot and crunchy, the bacon really comes to life here, matched only with a single burger patty. Then, the rest—including fresh veggies and flavorful condiments—falls in line with all the goodness of a Dave's Single. It's a timeless offering and one that deserves a spot in the Wendy's Hall of Fame alongside its other meaty megastars.