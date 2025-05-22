White Castle Just Announced a Brand New Sandwich

Chicken sandwiches are one of the hottest menu items in the fast food world right now, due to various factors, including the startlingly high price of beef. Not only are chicken-centric fast food brands like Dave’s Hot Chicken, Jollibee, and Raising Cane’s rapidly expanding, but already established fast food restaurants are adding more poultry to the mix. This week, White Castle announced it was debuting a new chicken sandwich. Here is everything you need to know about it.

White Castle Is Adding a “Crispier and Bigger Chicken Sandwich” to the Menu

Jamie Richardson, White Castle’s vice president of marketing and public relations, told National Restaurant News that a new chicken sandwich is on the horizon. The sandwich will arrive on June 16 nationwide. “We’re going to introduce a crispier and bigger chicken sandwich,” Richardson said.

It’s “More Crave-Worthy”

“It’s tastier, [more crave-worthy], and we think it’s time. Our secret superpower is the size of our sandwiches and sides. They’re smaller so they’re nimbler, you can share them. So, being able to get cheese sliders alongside chicken sandwiches is a perfect way to complete your lunch or dinner.”

8 Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches Ranked Worst to Best

It’s Made with Buttermilk-Fried Chicken

The new sandwich is made with buttermilk-fried chicken. According to the brand, it was tested to be crispier than White Castle’s previous chicken sandwich. It is also drizzled with honeycomb mustard and sandwiched between two White Castle buns. Lettuce and tomato can be added for an extra cost.

The Brand Did “Extensive Testing”

“We did extensive testing,” Richardson said. “We went all different directions when we explored what customers want next and overwhelmingly, this honeycomb mustard was a hit … it’s got all of the great flavors you’d expect from a crave-worthy Castle, and coming soon to a Castle near you.”

RELATED: 7 Crispy Chicken Sandwiches Fast-Food Fans Say Are Better Than Chick-fil-A

The Classic Chicken Ring Sandwich Is Still on the Menu

If you are a fan of classic White Castle chicken ring sandwich, don’t worry: It will still be on the menu. “We’re asking great questions of our consumer and then responding to that,” Richardson said. “We’re great at making sliders and tasty sides, so we’re looking at our core platform in terms of how do we find things and give it a bit of a twist, a bit of a smile.” If you can’t wait until June, so many delicious fried chicken sandwiches are already at your favorite fast food restaurants. Here are 6 chains that quietly serve the best chicken sandwiches.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e