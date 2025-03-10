11 Reasons Shoppers Are Flocking to Costco Over Amazon and Target

Amazon's subscribe and save feature can save you money on products you buy repeatedly, automatically shipping out when you need it. Target also has great deals (especially for Target Circle members) and free delivery. For some shoppers however, the savings just aren't matching up to what they can get with one shopping trip to Costco. Whether it's because the price point just isn't that competitive anymore or the loyalty programs are no longer cutting it, customers are moving away from some grocery outlets in favor of the big warehouse chains. Here are 11 reasons shoppers are choosing a Costco membership and streamlining their shopping experience.

More Choice

Shoppers appreciate the wide variety of services Costco offers. "Got my home mortgage through Costco. Got my cell phones through Costco," one Redditor shared. "Will always give Costco a glance first before going to other places, and don't mind getting a more 'premium' brand with the return policy then the bottom of the barrel item at Walmart, and Costco can sometimes beat those prices too."

More Savings

Costco offers more savings overall, shoppers say. "We dropped Target. Still working on moving away from Amazon," one Redditor said. "We are trying to save money where we can. My husband and I are federal workers and are at risk for losing our jobs, so it really comes down to where the savings are. And unfortunately, Costco doesn't sell everything. Mostly looking at size 6 pull-up diapers, and a few other things."

Always Stocked Up

Some shoppers appreciate how Costco almost always has everything in stock. "My local Walmart never is stocked properly and usually not the cheapest option, and now with my Costco membership almost nothing beats the value," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Best Costco Finds to Snag Before They're Gone This March

Same Day Delivery

Costco's same-day delivery service is a big draw for customers. "For where I live, I get deliveries using https://sameday.costco.com. The prices are slightly higher than in-store, but I don't mind since it saves me the hassle. No issues with delivery," one shopper said.

Gift Options

Shoppers appreciate the cheaper gift options at Costco. "I bought a box of handmade cards from Costco (I see new varieties all the time) and use them all the time," one Redditor shared. "Plus there were like 25? cards in the box to begin with for a variety of occasions and the box was maybe $24.99. At around a dollar a card they look nicer and are way cheaper than cards from other places."

Easier At Costco

Some shoppers found the Subscribe and Save options too complicated. "I spent too much time juggling the Subscribe and Saves monthly, as I tried to score maximum discounts of 15% on some items," one person said. "I ran into items being out of stock too often. Most items were about the same price at Costco or other stores nearby, and I can control when the spending happens."

Canceling Orders

Customers were sometimes annoyed by their orders being changed or cancelled. "S&S was canceling orders, changing prices and lately wasn't allowing me to skip/cancel when an item was out of stock," one shopper said. "I had to wait 2 weeks for an out of stock item that I needed because Amazon notified me AFTER the cutoff date."

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Free Shipping Is Not Uncommon

Some shoppers didn't feel the need to keep subscribe and save when free shipping has become so common. "Cancelled my prime subscription last week, turns out I never needed it, nobody needs it. You can get free shipping anytime when you order over a certain amount anyways! All in on Costco, always have been," one customer said.

Costco Travel

Costco's travel service is second to none, shoppers say. "Costco Travel is awesome. If you have Executive Membership you can get cash back from Costco Travel booked," one Redditor shared. "You get good value for what you spend and it comes with good customer service because it's Costco. We've booked several trips with Costco Travel and the experience has been overwhelmingly positive."

Giving Away Produce

Costco's produce is so reasonably priced many people just give the leftovers away. "We are a two person and I buy a majority of produce from Costco but you have to be ok with eating asparagus for three meals in a row and I know a lot aren't," one shopper shared. "I've given away lettuce in the parking lot when keeping the two I'll use was still less expensive than buying retail."

Costco Pharmacy

Costco members rave about the prices and convenience of the Costco pharmacy, where both name brands and private labels meds are cheaper. This includes over-the-counter medication. "Some Costcos have pharmacies too so that helps in consolidating where I shop," one shopper said.

Make better eating choices every day by signing up for our newsletter, and be sure to follow us on MSN!