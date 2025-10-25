7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Wood-Fired Steaks in America

Cooking steak over a wood-fired girl gives it the most outstanding smoky flavor and sear; truly something special. Not many restaurants offer wood-fired options for their steaks, but luckily there are a handful who not only grill this way, but do it exceptionally well. So which spots should you add to your list for the next time you’re craving perfectly cooked meat? Here are seven chains that still serve unforgettable wood-fired steak to very happy diners.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill serves up delicious 21-day-aged steaks that are butchered in house, hand-trimmed, and hardwood grilled. “We ordered the filet mignon and center-cut sirloin, and both were cooked to absolute perfection. The flavor and tenderness of the steaks truly blew us away. The atmosphere was warm, relaxing, and inviting—perfect for a laid-back yet elevated dining experience,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fogo De Chão

Fogo De Chão proudly cooks its steak on a wood-fired grill. “Our Gaucho chefs honor a century of tradition, skillfully butchering, simply seasoning, and fire-roasting each cut over an open flame for an unforgettable experience,” the chain says.

6 Steakhouse Chains Serving the Juiciest Steaks, According to Chefs

J. Gilbert’s

Gilbert’s serves up delicious steaks cooked on a wood-fired grill. “Named for legendary Kansas City restaurateur Joe Gilbert, our top-rated steak restaurant stands as a hometown tribute to the hospitality icon himself,” the chain says. “We serve Midwestern-raised, USDA Prime Black Angus beef cooked over an open wood-fire grill, presented with the same inviting service and warmth for which Mr. Gilbert was known.”

Charley’s Steak House

Charley’s Steak House makes truly outstanding steaks that are wood-fired over a 1200° open pit. The beef is Midwest grain-fed USDA Prime & Choice which is aged on-site for 4 to 6 weeks, cut daily and seasoned for 30 hours. The steak is then flame-grilled over a 1200° open pit, fueled with a combination of Florida citrus and oak wood.

Maple & Ash

The delicious steaks at Maple & Ash are perfectly wood-fired. “We believe cooking over a live wood fire simply tastes better,” the chain says. “Fantastic all around experience. Epic wine list, great somm recommendations, perfect service. Opted for the caviar service, shellfish tower, and dry aged tomahawk ribeye. The crust on the ribeye was 👌 and cooked perfectly,” one diner raved.

Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill

Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill serves up exceptional Oak-Grilled Steaks. “As soon as you open the door. The fresh scent of wood ranch smoked ovens are inviting you to order BBQ BBQ ANYTHING BBQ….You’re just watering to get the menu once you sit down. I ordered quickly, my main dish came quicker after appetizer quickness like a 5 course meal,” one diner said.

8 Secrets for Cooking the best Steak That Only Chefs Know

Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill & Bar

Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill & Bar serves up a delicious wood-fired House Sirloin and plenty of other wood-fired options. “Grizzly’s believe that fresh food isn’t reserved for high prices and swanky atmospheres. Every day we create fresh, flavorful, made from scratch meals with a focus on wood-firing,” the chain promises.