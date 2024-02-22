7 Best Workouts To Regain Flexibility

Regaining flexibility is crucial for overall health and preventing injuries. I often recommend incorporating targeted workouts into your routine to significantly improve your flexibility. Here are seven of my most effective workouts to regain flexibility through a combination of stretching and strength-building exercises. Each workout consists of three exercises with detailed numbered steps, sets, and reps, providing a comprehensive guide to help you regain and maintain flexibility.

Adding these diverse flexibility workouts to your routine will enhance your range of motion and boost your overall well-being. Remember to listen to your body, progress gradually, and consult with a fitness professional or healthcare provider if you have any concerns or pre-existing conditions. Flexibility is a key component of a healthy and active lifestyle, and these workouts offer a well-rounded approach to help you achieve your goals.

Keep reading to learn all about the best workouts to regain flexibility. And when you're finished, be sure to check out the 7 Balance Exercises a 60-Year-Old Yoga Instructor Does For Peak Mobility.

Workout #1: Dynamic Stretching Routine

Dynamic stretching engages muscles through a full range of motion, preparing the body for more intensive flexibility training.

1. Leg Swings

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled motion.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 15 per leg

2. Arm Circles

Extend your arms to the sides. Make small circular motions with both arms.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 20 seconds

3. Torso Twists

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Rotate your torso from side to side, keeping your hips stable.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 20 twists (10 per side)

RELATED: People Are 'Retro Walking' & Swear by the Benefits: 'My Posture Is Now Nearly Perfect'

Workout #2: Yoga Flow for Flexibility

Yoga enhances flexibility, balance, and strength through dynamic poses.

1. Downward Dog to Plank

Play

Start in downward dog. Inhale, and shift forward into a plank. Exhale, and lift your hips back into downward dog.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 10

2. Warrior II to Reverse Warrior

Play

From Warrior II, flip your front palm and reach back. Keep your front knee bent and gaze upward.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 8 per side

3. Seated Forward Bend

Sit with your legs extended. Inhale, lengthen the spine; exhale, hinge at the hips.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 15 to 20 seconds hold

Workout #3: Pilates for Core Flexibility

Pilates focuses on core strength, stability, and flexibility.

1. The Saw

Play

Sit with your legs extended and your arms parallel to the floor. Rotate your torso to one side while reaching toward the opposite foot.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 12 (6 per side)

2. Scissor

Play

Lie on your back, legs extended to the ceiling. Lower one leg toward the floor while keeping the other lifted. Alternate in a scissor motion.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sets: 3 | Reps: 10 per leg

3. Mermaid Stretch

Play

Kneel with one leg bent to the side and the other extended. Reach toward the side, feeling a stretch along the torso.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 15 seconds per side

RELATED: 10 Strength Training Exercises for Beginners to Sculpt a Toned Body

Workout #4: Resistance Band Stretching Circuit

Incorporating resistance bands adds intensity to stretches and engages muscles.

1. Seated Leg Pulls

Sit with your legs extended, and loop the band around your feet. Flex your feet, pulling the band toward your chest.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 12

2. Lateral Leg Raises

Play

Lie on your side, and loop the band around your ankles. Lift the top leg laterally against resistance.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 15 per side

3. Chest Opener

Play

Stand with the band behind your back, holding it with both hands. Open your arms wide, stretching the chest.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 20 seconds hold

Workout #5: Foam Rolling Routine for Muscular Flexibility

Foam rolling promotes myofascial release, alleviating muscle tightness and improving flexibility.

1. Quadriceps Roll

Play

Lie face down with the foam roller beneath your thighs. Roll from the hip to just above the knee.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 1 minute per leg

2. Thoracic Spine Roll

Play

Sit with the foam roller positioned along your upper back. Roll from the base of the neck to the mid-back.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 1 minute

3. IT Band Roll

Play

Lie on your side with the foam roller beneath the outer thigh. Roll from the hip to just above the knee.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 1 minute per leg

RELATED: The 13 Best Exercises To Lose Belly Fat & Slow Aging

Workout #6: Ballet-Inspired Stretching Routine

Ballet-inspired stretches can improve flexibility and posture while promoting graceful movement.

1. Plié to Arabesque

Play

Stand with your feet in a wide stance, toes turned out. Bend your knees into a plié, then extend one leg behind in arabesque.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 10 per leg

2. Port de Bras

Play

Stand tall with your arms extended to the sides. Slowly circle your arms overhead, then bring them back down.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 12

3. Attitude Stretch

Play

Stand with one leg lifted behind, knee bent. Grab your foot, and gently pull it toward your glutes.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 15 seconds per side

RELATED: 11 Strength Exercises To Regain Muscle Mass as You Age

Workout #7: Tai Chi Flow for Flexibility and Balance

Tai chi combines slow, flowing movements with deep breathing to enhance flexibility and balance.

1. Cloud Hands

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent. Shift your weight to one side while circling your arms in front of you.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 10 rotations in each direction

2. Wave Hands Like Clouds

Play

Begin with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms extended to the sides. Shift your weight to one leg while reaching overhead with the opposite arm.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 8 per side

3. Single Whip

Play

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart, one foot slightly in front of the other. Shift your weight to the back leg while extending the front arm forward.

Sets: 3 | Reps: 12 (6 per side)