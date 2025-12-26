The World’s Largest Chain Restaurant Just Made Its U.S. Debut 

The world’s biggest restaurant chain just opened its first U.S. locations.

You might assume that the world’s largest chain restaurant is Starbucks or McDonald’s. Nope. And there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of it. In 2024, Mixue, a bubble tea brand from Hong Kong, surpassed American brands to become the world’s largest restaurant chain. The reason you might have never heard of it? It has absolutely no presence in the United States…until now. In December, the first Mixue opened in the U.S., debuting on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, with a few additional locations in New York City.

On December 19, Mixue officially opened its doors in the U.S., bringing its global store count to more than 53,000. To put it in perspective, Starbucks operates about 40,000 stores across 88 markets; Subway, 37,000; and KFC, 30,000.

The majority of Mixue's stores are located in China. However, it has about 4,700 stores across 13 other countries, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and now the U.S.

The brand has become wildly popular due to its value-focused menu. Most drinks cost between $1.99 to $4.99. Some of the most popular orders include its signature ice cream for $1.19, iced lemonades for $1.99, lattes for $2.99, and bubble teas starting at $3.99.

It also has a catchy theme song and a snowman mascot. Zhang Hongchao, the founder of Mixue, was born into a poor family and has a simple strategy: “Let people around the world eat well and drink well for just two American dollars,” he previously told Chinese state media.

Mixue is “actively advancing its global strategy. Given the substantial market potential in the United States, the first store serves as a starting point. Moving forward, the company will steadily expand its store footprint, allowing more local consumers to enjoy high-quality, affordable drinks,” the company said in a statement.

This week, the chain also opened a few locations in New York City. “The time has come — Snow King is officially in NYC,” an Instagram account shared. “This legendary international beverage and dessert brand has 47,000+ locations worldwide, and it’s now starting its NYC journey with brand-new spots, including Times Square and Koreatown.”

Mixue’s profits are high because it owns its supply chain. Its “supply chain is managed through a digital system that supports end-to-end quality control, from ingredient sourcing and production to warehousing and distribution,” it says, adding that it plans to continue strengthening its “supply chain by expanding sourcing capabilities, improving logistics efficiency, and investing in production capacity, and research and development. These efforts are aimed at supporting sustainable growth while maintaining consistent product quality and affordability as Mixue scales in international markets.”