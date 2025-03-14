The 7 Worst Sugar Bombs Hiding on Fast-Food Menus

Fast food desserts are never going to be the "healthiest" choice on the menu, something most people are under no illusion about. The occasional milkshake or ice cream cone is a treat, and when incorporated into an overall healthy, balanced diet, can be enjoyed without too much guilt. Having said that, it's helpful to know exactly how much sugar you're taking in with some of these desserts—that way you can pick something that fits into your lifestyle without too much worry. Here are the 7 worst sugar bomb desserts on fast-food menus, and yes, if you see the word "chocolate" you can assume you're in for a blood sugar rollercoaster ride.

Shake Shack Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake

Shake Shack's Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake is 1090 calories and contains 113g of sugar (anything with the words chocolate, drizzle, and Cornflake in the name was never going to be low sugar). Maybe split it with a friend? Divide it into portions for now and later? Shake Shack doesn't list the protein content, but we do know this shake has no trans fats.

Jack In the Box Chocolate Shake

Jack In the Box's Chocolate Shake With Whipped Topping is 1150 calories and contains 128g of sugar. The shakes have something of a cult following, with fans raving about the superiority of the shakes. "Jack in the Box uses real Cookies and Cream ice cream rather than mixing in Oreos into a soft serve mix," one person raved. "Their shake blows away the stuff you get at McDonald's or Chick-fil-A."

Sonic Caramel Shake

A Caramel Shake from Sonic is 1070 calories and contains 140g of sugar—that will keep you going for a while! The Sonic shake selection is hugely popular with fans, who say just because something has a day's worth of calories doesn't mean you should have it every day (clever). "I'm not too sure what my favorite is since I love anything with Oreos in it, but I love Oreo peanut butter milkshakes. I loved the s'mores milkshake from two years ago, the birthday shake from many years ago, and the peanut butter bacon milkshake from about 10 years ago," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Taco Chocolate Shake

Del Taco's large Chocolate Shake is 880 calories and contains 134g of sugar, definitely on the high side when it comes to sweetness. Interestingly it also contains 22g of protein in that large drink, which is pretty impressive, even with the high sugar. The calories are also pretty good when compared to other fast-food desserts.

Burger King Chocolate Oreo Shake

Burger King's Chocolate Oreo® Shake is 740 calories and contains 101g of sugar, something to keep in mind when enjoying this (incredibly additive) drink. "Without a doubt the best shakes out of all fast food. Their chocolate Oreo shake is honestly one of the best things I've ever tasted," one Redditor said.

McDonald's Hotcakes

McDonald's breakfast Hotcakes are 580 calories and contain 45g of sugar. Considering this is a breakfast item and not a dessert the sugar does seem a little on the high side—but if you don't eat eggs or meat, I can see how this would be the way to go (compared to say, an Egg McMuffin, which is definitely the healthier option overall).

Wendy's Thin Mints Chocolate Frosty

The Wendy's Thin Mints™ Chocolate Frosty® is 490 calories and contains 51g of sugar. It's also delicious, as I discovered for myself when doing a taste-test, and certainly nice for a special occasion treat. The sugar is actually significantly less than some other choices, and so is the calorie count.