13 Worst Foods to Eat Before Bed, Ranked by Experts

We all know what we eat matters for health, but that also includes watching what you consume before bed. Certain foods can cause a sleepless night, which is damaging to your overall well-being. A good night's sleep recharges your mind and body, but it's also vital for brain function, immunity, growth development, and more. It's one of the main things our body needs to stay healthy, yet so many have trouble sleeping through the night. According to Sleephealthorg, an astounding 50-70 million Americans don't get the recommended 7-9 hours sleep a night.

Before you reach for a late night snack, check out this list of things to avoid, according to dietitians Eat This, Not That! spoke with. Based on their impact on sleep quality, here are the top 13 things to steer clear of ranked from unhealthy to unhealthiest.

Cereal

Breakfast for dinner is never a bad idea, except if it's cereal, especially one high in sugar.

"Numerous studies, including one published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, involving 38,570 adults, have shown a significant link between the consumption of ultra-processed foods and chronic insomnia, as well as other sleep-related issues," says

Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta

Morris explains, "According to the Sleep Foundation, 28% of Americans choose cereal as their bedtime snack, highlighting the strong association between ultra-processed food intake and sleep disturbances."

She adds, "Many cereals found on store shelves are high in added sugars, which can cause a spike in blood glucose levels, potentially disrupting sleep. Next time you reach for that box of cereal, consider how its ultra-processed ingredients might impact your sleep quality and duration."

Morris isn't the only expert who says to keep the cereal for the mornings.

"Sugary cereals are largely processed starch and sugar, which cause a rapid spike in blood sugar and insulin levels," Ali Chappell, PhD, MS, RD, Founder of Lilli Health explains. "These higher insulin levels can disrupt melatonin production and make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep."

Cheese

Simply put, cheese is delicious. There's so many ways to include cheese in a dish, which adds to the appeal, but snacking on it before bed is not recommended.

"Full-fat cheese, or any full-fat dairy, is high in fat, which takes longer to digest," says Laura M. Ali, MS, RDN, a culinary nutritionist based in Pittsburgh, PA. "This can affect both how long it takes you to fall asleep, and your sleep quality. You are more prone to have restless sleep and wake up often during the night."

She adds, "Eating a high-fat snack or meal before bed can also impact the digestion process and lead to indigestion – which is basically another way of saying that you can experience stomach pain, nausea, and bloating."

Dark Chocolate

It's hard to resist a dark chocolate craving, but Ali says it's better to eat the sweet treat during the day.

"That triple layer dark chocolate cake may sound like the perfect way to cap off a special dinner, but if you want a good night's sleep it may be best to save it for an afternoon celebration or split a piece with your partner or a friend and enjoy just a bite or two," Ali advises.

She explains, "Dark chocolate contains both caffeine and theobromine – two compounds that are stimulants. While dark chocolate has less caffeine than a cup of coffee, there is enough that it may interfere with getting a good night's sleep"

Ali adds, "Theobromine is a compound but also a stimulant. It is great for helping you focus and improving your mood during the day, too much right before bed may make it difficult to settle down and sleep."

Pastries

While pastries are typically a morning or afternoon treat, they can be pretty tempting any time of the time, including late night. But resist!

"Pastries like cakes and cookies cause blood sugar levels to spike pretty quickly, which can heighten your energy levels and make it more challenging to fall asleep," says

Dru Rosales, MS, RD, LD Owner of MindFuel Performance.

She explains, "This effect is increased if the pastry is made with chocolate, which does have some caffeine in it as well. Even small amounts of caffeine late in the day can be enough to block sleep receptors in the brain. You may find yourself hitting the snooze button the next morning and waking up feeling groggy."

Citrus Fruits

Fruit for dessert is a healthy option, but citrus fruits can wreak havoc on a good night's sleep.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rosales says, "Citrus fruits, like grapefruit, are on the acidic side so they can cause similar symptoms such as heartburn and acid reflux. Lying down in bed after eating an orange for example, could give the sensation that food is coming back up the esophagus and/or cause the taste of stomach acid in the mouth. This can make it hard to fall asleep or wake you in the middle of the night."

Tomatoes

From pasta sauce to a healthy topping for salads, tomatoes are so versatile and add the perfect touch to any meal. But Rosales says tomatoes should not be eaten late at night.

"Tomatoes are very acidic, so eating anything with tomatoes before bed can also lead to heartburn," she explains. "This can cause physical discomfort as you try to fall asleep and lead to frequent waking at night. So skip the leftover pizza if you want to enjoy a good night's sleep."

Steak

A thick juicy steak for dinner sounds ideal for many, but too much protein and fat is hard to digest at night.

"When we look at steak, specifically, it is high in protein and fat so your body will be working double time to digest this meal," Rosales explains. "You'll likely feel full, which will make it very uncomfortable to lay down and get to bed, leading to decreased sleep time overall. You may also experience restless sleep and heartburn."

Chips

Chips are one of the greatest things on the planet–well taste wise, but they're addicting, too processed and not a good bedtime snack.

"Chips are usually high in starch and unhealthy fats, which can spike insulin levels, leading to blood sugar swings that can disrupt sleep," says Chappell. "Since insulin and melatonin work in opposite cycles, an insulin surge before bed can disrupt melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. Additionally, their high salt content can also increase the likelihood of waking up at night feeling thirsty and needing a drink of water."

French Fries

Fries are another tasty treat that's too good to skip, but Morris explains why it's healthier to avoid them at night.

"Consuming foods high in saturated fat, such as French fries, can negatively impact sleep quality, as research has shown," she says. "As a dietitian, I always remind my clients that these foods not only add unhealthy fats to your diet but also bring additional calories and excess sodium. Additionally, the digestion of fatty foods takes longer, leading to discomfort, indigestion, and an increased likelihood of waking up during the night."

Greasy Cheeseburger

If it seems like all your favorite junk food is on the list, they are. Another late night go-to is a cheeseburger, but considering ordering for lunch instead.

"Foods that are high in saturated fat like a greasy cheeseburger have been associated with increased wakefulness and less deep sleep." Ali explains, "Those sleep disturbances could be partially caused by slow digestion of fat. Fatty foods normally take 4 – 5 hours to be digested, and this can slow further during sleep. That heavy, greasy burger before bed sits in your GI tract longer, weighing you down and making you feel uncomfortable and restless."

Spicy Food

Spices can really elevate a dish, but Kimberly Jurkowski, RDN warns to go easy on the hot spice level.

"Go mild when close to bedtime as spicy foods, like hot chili peppers and certain sauces and condiments, can be more acidic and lead to digestive discomfort," she says. "Plus, if you have acid reflux, it may act as a trigger, making it hard to sleep. Spicy foods may exacerbate IBS so if you have a sensitive stomach, it's better to enjoy spice in moderation during the day and avoid it at night."

Other dietitians agree to lay off the spice at dinner.

Ali explains, "Spicy foods like hot Buffalo wings, a spicy stir fry, or a spicy jerk chicken can lead to heartburn and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) which can make it difficult to fall asleep or cause you to wake up with pain or discomfort during the night, interrupting your sleep. Many of these foods can also be high in fat which can sit in your stomach for a while. Eating them too close to bedtime may be another reason you had difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep."

While Rosales says, "Eating anything spicy, like salsa, hot wings, or spicy snack mix can trigger gastroesophageal reflux (GERD), heartburn, and/or nausea when you lay down too soon after eating. This makes falling asleep more difficult, and you may find yourself waking up several times throughout the night to take an antacid, drink water, or use the bathroom."

Carbonated Beverages

It might not seem like a big deal to have a soda with or after dinner, but Morris explains why it could keep you up all night.

"As a dietitian, I always recommend that my clients cut back on carbonated sodas, particularly in the evening. Drinking carbonated beverages can negatively impact sleep in several ways. The carbon dioxide that creates bubbles and gas can lead to increased bloating and discomfort, making it harder to relax at bedtime."

Morris adds, "Some sodas also contain caffeine, which boosts alertness and blocks adenosine, a chemical that helps you feel sleepy and relaxed. Additionally, the extra liquid from these drinks can increase the need to urinate during the night, causing unnecessary trips to the bathroom. The combination of sugar and caffeine can disrupt circadian rhythms—your body's natural clock that regulates sleep—and interfere with glucose metabolism, ultimately leading to poorer sleep quality."

Alcohol

The worst thing to do before going to bed according to experts is drinking alcohol.

"Alcohol may help you relax and fall asleep faster, but it disrupts sleep quality by interfering with REM sleep, which is the restorative stage of sleep," says Chappell. "Alcohol can also act as a diuretic, which means you'll be more likely to have middle-of-the-night wakeups to get a drink of water."