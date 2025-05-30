The food you eat in your twenties isn’t going to do you any favors in your forties. In fact, certain types of food can be seriously hazardous for your health after 45. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, also known as The Diet Diva and co-author of Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, to tell us all the foods that aren’t good for those in their mid forties. Here are the 12 worst foods for your body after 45.

Sugary Drinks

The first category of food to avoid if you are over 45 is any type of sugary drink. This includes soda, energy drinks, and sweetened coffee.

Why: There are many reasons why you should avoid sugary drinks, according to Collingwood. They “spike blood sugar, promote belly fat, and increase risk of type 2 diabetes,” she says.

Better: Luckily, there are options. “Opt for water, herbal teas, or sparkling water with lemon,” she says.

Processed Meats

Processed meats are another type of food that should be avoided for anyone over 45. This includes bacon, sausage, and hot dogs.

Why: “Processed meats are high in saturated fat, sodium, and nitrates, which raise cancer risk and heart disease,” says Collingwood.

Better: Instead, load up your plate with lean proteins like grilled chicken, turkey, or fish.

Refined Carbohydrates

Refined Carbohydrates should also be avoided. According to Collingwood, this category includes white bread and white pasta as well as a lot of pastries and pre-packaged baked goods.

Why: Collingwood explains that refined carbohydrates are rapidly digested, causing blood sugar to spike and crash, which contributes to weight gain.

Better: Instead, focus on consuming “whole grains like oats, quinoa, and whole wheat bread.”

Deep-Fried Foods

Deep-fried foods are delicious, but you should avoid them – including French fries, chicken wings, and onion rings – and cut them from your diet when you turn 45.

Why: “They are loaded with trans fats and calories,” she says. This “promotes inflammation and heart disease.”

Better: Instead, she maintains you should bake, roast, or air-fry “for a healthier option,” she says.

Alcohol

You should consider putting down the bottle if you are over 45. Alcohol, especially excessive intake of alcoholic beverages, is a no-no.

Why: “Drinking alcohol “slows metabolism, disrupts sleep, strains liver, and contributes to belly fat. Also disrupts sleep,” says Collingwood.

Better: You don’t have to quit altogether. “Limit to moderate levels (1 drink/day for women, 2 for men),” Collingwood suggests.

Highly Processed Snacks

Eating snacks like chips, crackers, and pretzels may seem harmless. However, highly processed snacks are hazardous to your health if you are over 45.

Why: “They are high in salt and unhealthy fats,” she says. This “leads to water retention and high blood pressure.” There is also the fact that “they are not very filling.”

Better: Choose nuts, seeds, or homemade popcorn (air-popped).

Sugary Cereals

Sugary cereals, including those sold at health food stores, can be dangerous if you are over 45.

Why: “Sugar cereals are high in sugar, low in fiber,” says Collingwood. They can promote weight gain and insulin resistance.

Better: Oats, unsweetened granola, or high fiber cereals.

Trans Fats

Trans fats, including anything made with hydrogenated oils or margarine and packaged baked goods are another thing to avoid.

Why: Trans fat “increases LDL (bad cholesterol), lowers HDL (good cholesterol),” says Collingwood. They are also linked to heart disease.

Better: “Check labels and avoid ‘partially hydrogenated oils,'” Collingwood suggests.

Full-Fat Dairy

Full-fat dairy might taste better, but Collingwood warns that if you are over 45, you shouldn’t indulge in it.

Why: “High in saturated fat, which can worsen heart health and cholesterol levels,” she explains.

Better: Instead, choose lower-fat options “in moderation,” she suggests.

Canned Soups

Canned soups are an easy way to eat. All you have to do is heat up the contents in a saucepan. However, Collingwood warns against it.

Why: “Extremely high in sodium, leading to bloating, high blood pressure, and heart risk,” Collingwood says.

Better: Instead, Collingwood recommends making homemade soups with fresh ingredients and herbs.

Flavored Yogurts With Added Sugar

Flavored yogurts with added sugar are another quick fix to avoid.

Why: “Often packed with added sugars and artificial flavors, leading to blood sugar spikes and potential weight gain,” says Collingwood.

Better: “Choose plain Greek yogurt and add fresh fruit or a drizzle of honey,” she says.

Fruit Juices

Fruit Juices, “even 100% fruit juice” is not a good option for those over 45.

Why: “High in natural sugars, lacking the fiber of whole fruit; can cause rapid blood sugar spikes,” says Collingwood.

Better: Eat whole fruits instead, or dilute juice with water to reduce the calories.