Frozen dinners are useful in a pinch, for nights when you can't or won't cook, or might have indulged in expensive takeout one too many times recently (those costs really add up!). Some frozen options are so good they can rival a restaurant meal, but sadly, some are so bad they're not worth the money no matter how cheap they might be. Shoppers who share frozen meal recommendations on social media also share what they absolutely cannot stand, and what they will never buy again. Here are the 7 worst frozen dinners at the grocery store right now, according to shoppers.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Buffalo Chicken Pasta

Shoppers have not been complimentary about Guy Fieri's Flavortown Buffalo Chicken Pasta. "I despise food waste, but after a few bites of this it went into the trash," one sad shopper shared. "It looks way better than it tasted. The sauce was totally separated and oily. The chicken was tough and dry. The only flavor was the overwhelming taste of the scallions. This was straight-up gross, and I made a tuna melt for dinner instead. First frozen meal I truly haven't been able to finish."

Banquet Bacon Cheddar Patty

The Banquet Bacon Cheddar Patty is not worth the money (or the calories), shoppers say. "Thought I'd give them one more try before writing Banquet off for good. I broke up the patty as I was cooking it, the potato wedges were ok, kind of a weird aftertaste. The patties have this weird taste to them, that's a nope for me," one Redditor said. "I used to live off the red cheap box banquet meals, back when they were $1 each(you could often find deals at Kroger for like 3 for $2 too. Now they're almost $3 a box, and they were never really that good," another commented.

Real Good Foods General Tso's Bowl

The Real Good Foods General Tso's Bowl is a miss, shoppers say, who are not impressed with the small portions and quality of the ingredients. "Watery sauce, half of the chicken was chewy," one Redditor complained. "There was 3 tiny pieces of chicken and the sauce was like water. If I could post a picture I would. It was nothing like the picture on the box," one Kroger's customer said.

Stouffer's Fit Kitchen Bourbon Steak

Stouffer's Fit Kitchen Bourbon Steak is not a hit with shoppers, to put it mildly. "Meat tastes like soppy wet cardboard and mash is gluey, has a rancid sickly flavor to it. worst option from stouffers yet! 2 out of 10," one Redditor said. "This is the first time I've seen where even the idealized marketing version on the package looks unappetizing," another commented.

Kroger Pepperoni Mini Pizza Bagels

Shoppers really don't like the Kroger Pepperoni Mini Pizza Bagels, saying it tastes like flavorless bread. "Flavorless, soggy even after cooking over recommended time, topping slides right off. this is not food," one Walmart shopper commented. "These are not good. I thought they would be like the name brand, but the sauce is just absolutely awful. Two boxes full of regret," another said.

Lean Cuisine Fried Chicken and Mashed Potatoes

Shoppers are not happy with the Lean Cuisine Fried Chicken and Mashed Potatoes. "These were on sale at Kroger so I got a few to try. Mashed potatoes are weird and gluey, which I expect with instant ones. They are also flavorless. The chicken is complete mush, but it has the tiniest amount of flavor. The corn isn't crunchy obviously, but it also sucked. What is it though? Edible. I ate most of it because I was hungry. Therefore, it scores some points. I'm not angry about it, but I won't be repurchasing. Kinda wish there wasn't corn in every single bite," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Real Good Foods Sausage Egg & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

Customers are not pleased with the Real Good Foods Sausage Egg & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich. "The smell this emits is absolutely nauseating. The taste itself is also disgusting. The whole thing is just mush," one Redditor said. "The bun things were HORRIBLE, and the egg texture was gross. 0/10," another unhappy shopper said.