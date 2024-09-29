People Swear By the Zone Diet for Weight Loss: 6 Things You Need to Know

Whether you're ready to start a weight-loss journey or have reached a plateau with a diet you're following, it may be time to switch up your eating habits and introduce something new. In fact, if you want long-term fat loss and to boost your daily mental and physical performance, the Zone Diet, created by Dr. Barry Sears, may be worth checking out. People swear by it for weight loss, and we have all the details.

This diet has been around since the 90s with great results. "[The Zone Diet] is designed to balance macronutrient intake to regulate hormones and reduce inflammation," explains Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board. "The [diet] emphasizes a specific ratio of macronutrients: 40% carbohydrates, 30% protein, and 30% fat in each meal. The goal is to keep insulin levels within a 'zone' that is neither too high nor too low, which proponents claim helps reduce inflammation, increase energy levels, and facilitate weight loss."

What To Keep in Mind When Considering the Zone Diet

1. The Zone Diet offers a balanced nutrient intake.

This particular diet provides balanced meals featuring healthy fats, lean proteins, non-starchy veggies, and smaller amounts of fruits and whole grains.

"This can help individuals avoid overeating and improve overall health," says Goodson. "The goal is to balance your plate at each meal with high-fiber carbohydrates, lean protein, veggies, and healthy fats to help keep blood sugar stable."

2. It stresses portion control.

The Zone Diet emphasizes portion control, which is crucial for weight loss.

"Meals are designed around the 'block' system, where each block represents a certain amount of protein, carbs, or fat," Goodson points out. "This can help individuals manage their calorie intake effectively."

3. It calls for mindful planning and measuring.

Those who favor flexibility in their diet may not care for the strict confines of this diet. "[The Zone Diet] requires careful planning and measuring, which might be cumbersome for some individuals," says Goodson.

4. It's great for those who need structure in their diet.

Some individuals need exact parameters and rules in a diet to make it easier to follow. The Zone Diet offers exactly that. "Its focus on balanced meals may help those who struggle with overeating or making healthy food choices," Goodson notes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5. It provides anti-inflammatory benefits.

The Zone Diet's anti-inflammatory properties make it incredibly attractive, especially for those who suffer from chronic inflammation. "The diet's focus on lean proteins, healthy fats, and low-glycemic carbohydrates aligns with anti-inflammatory eating patterns," Goodson tells us.

6. Its sustainability may be difficult for some.

The Zone Diet is all about balanced eating, which can make the specific macronutrient ratio difficult to maintain in the long run. "Individuals considering this diet should assess whether they can sustain these ratios long-term," Goodson suggests.