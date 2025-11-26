Have you been to your local Costco store or on the website lately? There are so many new arrivals coming in every day, and I am so here for it. From holiday decorations and gift ideas to entertaining must-haves and delicious food and drinks, there is no lack of excitement coming from the warehouse. What should you consider throwing in your cart? Here are the 11 best Costco items in the “What’s New” aisle this week.

Noble Fir Christmas Wreaths

Have you gotten your holiday wreaths yet? Costco Does It Again shared that the real ones are now in the warehouse. “Noble Fir Christmas Wreaths $19.99 🎄✨🎄,” they wrote.

The Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker

The new Bartesian has landed in stores, and influencers are here for it. “New at Costco! @bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker, that makes perfectly crafted cocktails or mocktails in seconds! Great gift idea for the holidays, and the perfect addition to help with holiday entertaining! Find at select Costco locations and Costco.com,” Costco Guide wrote. “Oh my! Need one for the holidays!” commented a follower. Get it for $299 online.

NFL Holiday Team Sweaters

Costco Buys shared that NFL Team Holiday Sweaters are at Costco. “Cozy, festive, and PERFECT for game day — these holiday knits are such a fun seasonal find 🙌🏽 I spotted Lions merch, but you should be able to find your local team at your Costco! $39.99,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Touchland Sanitizers

Costco Does It Again shared about a new variety pack of Touchland sanitizers, $40 worth of the viral Sephora finds for just $27.99. “Touch Land Hydrating 4-pack Hand Sanitizers! Perfect Stocking Stuffer!” they wrote.

CENTR Rubber Dumbbell Set

Costco Buys shared about a new fitness find. “CENTR Rubber Dumbbell Set is at Costco! This full set goes from 5–30 lbs and comes with a heavy-duty steel rack — perfect for building out your home gym 🙌🏻 Sleek black chrome handles and durable rubber coating make these SO solid. $349.99,” they wrote.

Costco Tote Bags

Costco New shared about the Costco tote bag drop. “A 4-pack is just $6.99,” they wrote. “Super cute Costco tote bags just arrived at Costco featuring the hot dog soda combo , the double chunk chocolate cookie, membership card and toilet paper.”

Vegan Apple Pie

Costco New shared about a returning favorite, a vegan-friendly apple pie. “Breaking chews! 🍎🥧🍎 Costco’s vegan-friendly lattice apple pie seems to be officially back for the holidays! Not to be confused with their double-crust version that contains dairy, this one only lists wheat as an allergen. It disappeared a while back and wasn’t available last holiday season, but shoppers are spotting them again in stores and I confirmed my store will start having them available by the end of the week. The SKU is 1963060, so call or ask your local Costco store when they might be available,” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

One of the latest Kirkland Signature product drops? The protein-packed beef sticks. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” Costco Aisles wrote. The bag is $12.99 and is featured in the savings book.

South Paw 3-Pack Holiday Dog Toys

Costco Buys shared about South Paw 3-Pack Holiday Dog Toys, now available at Costco Midwest locations! “Each toy features bonded mesh fabric, reinforced stitching, and interactive rope designs to keep playtime going strong! Plus, they’ve got built-in squeakers your pup will love! Grab them for just $17.99 at your local Midwest Costco before they’re gone!” they wrote.

Cosori 30 Liter Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

New on the website is the Cosori 30 Liter Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $129.99 online only. The smart gadget connects to an app on your phone, so you can control cooking from anywhere. In addition to air frying, you can dehydrate food, bake, or cook as a rotisserie.

Blueberry Cheesecake Croissants

Costco New Deals and several other shoppers are sharing about the new Blueberry Cheesecake Croissants. “New at Costco bakery today!! Butter croissants with blueberries and cheese cake filling and caramelized bottom!! Yes please!! This and some cafesito!” they wrote. “Can confirm, these are delicious!” commented a shopper.