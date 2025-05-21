There are always lots of great deals to be had at Costco. However, if you walk into your warehouse with insider information, you can save tons of extra money. We scoured our local warehouse and the Costco website to find the most sizzling deals of early summer. Here are 11 new Costco deals that feel too good to be true. Shop them now, while supplies last or pay more later.

Watermelon

A new Hot Buy in the warehouse? Watermelon from Costa Rica, Mexico, Guatemala, or the United States. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, you can get a large melon for $6.99 in most warehouses. Prices may vary in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Alaska.

Sugar Cookies with Sprinkles

Costco’s Sugar Cookies with Sprinkles, a bakery favorite, have recently been making the rounds on social media. The delicious sugar cookies are festively decorated with sprinkles; people swear they are the best ever. They are currently $9.99 for a container filled with 24.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

The new Southwest Chicken Wrap in the deli section is getting lots of attention on social media. Currently, it costs just $6.99 a pound. The tortillas are stuffed with rotisserie chicken, black beans, corn, bell peppers, and spinach. “These are enough food for several meals!” Costco Hot Finds shared. “These are the BEST,” one wrote. “So happy to see these back! We were sad when they left. That sauce is 🔥🔥,” added another.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps are one of my go-to snacks. I like to dip them in my favorites, including Bitchin’ Sauce and La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan. Right now get a 28 ounce bag of the delicious snacks for $3.80 off.

Sonoma Company Pepperoni Pizza Crisps

What do you get when take pepperoni pizza flavors and infuse it into a crisp? Sonoma Company Pepperoni Pizza Crisps, a delicious new snack at Costco. Try it out right now for $3 off, and satisfy your pizza craving in snack form.

TruBar Protein Bars

Stock up on protein bars. There is a new lower price on TruBar Protein Bars, which are certified vegan, gluten, dairy, and soy free, and Kosher. The variety pack comes with 16, eight each of Oh Oh Cookie Dough and Get in My Belly, PB & Jelly. Get it for $6 off.

3M 2500 Series Filtrete 1″ Filter, 4-pack

Now is the time to stock up on multiple packs of air filters for your home. Various sizes of 3M 2500 Series Filtrete 1” Filter, 4-packs are $10 off, including 16X20x1. This is such a great deal, there is a limit of five per membership.

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Coffee

Due to the tariff situation, coffee has gone way up in price. This month, Costco is offering many deals on beans and pods, including $5.50 off a two-pound bag of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Coffee, Dark Roast, Whole Bean. You can get it online or in-warehouse.

Kevin’s Cilantro Lime Chicken

I always keep Kevin’s heat-and-serve meals on hand for quick, delicious, and healthy weeknight meals. Right now, the refreshing Kevin’s Cilantro Lime Chicken is $3.50 off. The large pack comes with 2 pounds of chicken, fully cooked, gluten-free, and paleo-friendly, that can be heated in a pan of microwaved.

Sun Bum Original Sunscreen 2-Pack

It’s sunscreen season, so there is no better time to stock up. Get a 2-pack of my family’s favorite sun protection options, Sun Bum Original, SPF 50, 5 oz, 2-pack, while it’s on sale. Take $4.50 off the brand’s trademark block, approved by The Skin Cancer Foundation, in-warehouse and online.

Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins

I always love keeping chicken tenders on hand to eat a la carte or throw into quick meals when I don't have fresh chicken. Right now a five-pound bag of Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins, made with white meat chicken and no preservatives, is $5.20.