15-Minute Workout That Torches Belly Fat Like a 5K, Trainer Says

Prepping for a 5K can be a time-consuming ordeal. The training leading up to race day can be anywhere from six to eight weeks, and beginner runners may take as long as 40+ minutes to complete the run itself. We’re here with a vigorous workout you can do in just 15 minutes that will give you the same fat burn as running a 5K. Sounds like a good deal to us!

“High-intensity 15-minute workouts can match the fat-burning potential of a 5K run by maximizing metabolic demand within a short period,” explains Courtney Kuenn, personal trainer and health coach at Endeavor Health Fitness and Wellness Center. “A 5K run which covers about 3.1 miles usually results in burning 250 to 400 calories depending on pace and body weight and mainly activates the aerobic energy system.”

Below is a 15-minute fat-burning workout that maximizes calorie burn and fat oxidation via compound, total-body movements. The best part? Unlike training and running in an actual 5K, you can do this workout in the climate control and comfort of your home gym—all while having extra time to spare.

The 15-Minute Fat-Burning Workout

You will complete 3 rounds of 5 exercises. Each exercise will take 40 seconds with a 10-second transition period between them. The maximum amount of rest between each round is 30 seconds.

Dumbbell Thrusters (Strength + Cardio Metabolic Resistance)

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms inward. Bend your knees and press your hips back to lower into a squat. Drive through your heels, exploding out of the squat as you extend your legs and press the dumbbells overhead in a consistent move. Lower the weights to shoulder level. Return to a squat.

Burpee to Broad Jump (Plyometrics + HIIT Explosive Conditioning)

Stand tall, arms at your sides. Lower into a squat and place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back and assume a high plank. Complete a pushup. Jump your feet up to your hands. From the low squat, explode upward into a broad jump. Soften your landing with bent knees.

Dumbbell Renegade Rows (Core + Upper Body Strength Resistance Circuit)

Assume a high plank, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Maintain a tight core and straight body. Row the left dumbbell toward your ribs, keeping your elbow close to the side of your body. Use control to lower the dumbbell. Repeat on the right side, continuing to alternate.

Jump Squats (Lower Body Power Plyometric or MRT)

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Descend into a deep squat, pressing your hips back and maintaining a tall chest. Jump up, swinging your arms for momentum. Bend your knees, landing soft. Immediately lower into the next squat.

Mountain Climbers (HIIT Core/Conditioning Cardio HIIT)