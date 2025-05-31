 Skip to content

5 Muscle-Building Moves You Can Do in Just 20 Minutes

Build muscle fast with this trainer’s 20-minute circuit workout using supersets and minimal rest.
Published on May 31, 2025 | 7:00 AM

Nothing amazing in life comes easy. Building muscle is hard work—but it may not take as long as you’d think. We spoke with Cara D’Orazio, owner, personal trainer, and fitness Instructor at C.G.M. Fitness, Inc., to learn the fastest way to build muscle in 20 minutes or less. You heard that right! Get ready to work hard, but we’re sure you will be pleased with the results.

If You Want To Build Muscle Fast, Choose Circuits or Supersets

Cara, a specialist in sports conditioning through the American College of Sports Medicine, explains, “Building muscle in under 20 minutes might sound crazy, but it’s doable if you’re smart about it. High-intensity workouts can be super effective, even when time’s short. Some muscle groups respond really well to quick, intense workouts. Your legs are a great example—squats, lunges, and deadlifts are all compound movements that work multiple muscle groups at once. Shoulders and core are also great targets for short sessions.”

If you’re looking for a muscle-building workout you can do quickly, Cara recommends circuits or supersets.

“Pair two exercises that hit different muscle groups or opposing ones (like biceps and triceps) and you’ll keep your heart rate up and make the most of your time,” she says. “Circuits are great, too—just do a bunch of exercises back-to-back with minimal rest.”

Below, Cara breaks down a 20-minute workout to perform 3 to 4 times each week.

“Mix up the muscle groups you target each time so you don’t overdo it and can recover properly. Consistency is key, so stick to it and gradually increase the intensity as you get stronger,” Cara says.

The 20-Minute Hypertrophy-Focused Workout

For this fast-paced sweat session, Cara recommends completing 3 to 4 sets for each exercise, 8 to 12+ reps per set. Rest for 30 to 60 seconds between sets. Let’s get started!

  1. Warm-up: perform jumping jacks or dynamic stretching for 2 minutes
  2. Circuit 1: squats (12 reps), pushups (12 reps), rest (30 seconds)
  3. Circuit 2: lunges (12 reps per leg), dumbbell rows (12 reps per arm), rest (30 seconds)
  4. Circuit 3: shoulder press (12 reps), plank (30 seconds), rest (30 seconds)
  5. Cool-down: perform static stretching for 2 minutes

Repeat the circuits as many times as you’re able to in the remaining time you have. Do not sacrifice form for speed.

