3 Weekly Gym Workouts That Melt Stubborn Belly Fat, Trainer Says

Excess belly fat is like an uninvited guest who came to visit—and never wanted to leave. If your goal is to shrink stubborn belly fat, you’re in luck. We spoke with Renee Simms, CPT, owner/founder at Alida 126 Personal Fitness, to learn the best gym workouts you can do to shrink belly fat. The plan involves performing just three carefully planned sessions each week. The rest days in between will provide your body ample time to adapt, recover, and avoid injury.

The three workouts below target compound strength movements that will engage several muscle groups. Performing them will boost your calorie burn and build muscle mass, thereby kicking up your metabolism. Completing these workouts with active rest intervals—such as core-focused, lower-intensity exercises—is essential, Renee stresses.

Belly fat is one stubborn issue to address.

Renee tells us, “While it can be the last to go, [belly fat is] also a significant energy reserve that the body can tap into with efficient training. Additionally, strengthening the core muscles provides a natural ‘corset effect,’ helping to tighten the waistline and improve posture.”

That’s where the below workouts come in clutch.

“The goal is to train the body to become more efficient at burning fat as its primary fuel source,” Renee says.

This workout regimen engages your body’s energy systems, which leads to muscle growth and preservation. Your metabolism continues working hard even during rest periods, and it’s sustainable, because three days a week—rather than an intense workout session every day—is quite doable and will help you avoid burnout.

Now, let’s dive into the workouts.

The 3 Workout Plan To Shrink Belly Flat

“This routine uses supersets, which means you’ll pair two exercises together (a compound movement and an isolating one), performing them back to back without rest, then resting briefly before the next round,” Renee explains. “You can do this as a circuit—moving through all four supersets once, then repeating—or complete 2 to 3 sets of each superset before moving on.”

Between each superset, rest for 30 to 45 seconds or more—enough to catch your breath. Remember to keep good form over speed, especially when performing the isolation/core movements. Repeat the complete circuit 2 to 3 times.

Superset 1

Walkout Plank (8-12 reps)

The walkout plank engages your core, hamstrings, and shoulders.

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Hinge at the hips, place your hands on the floor, and walk them out to form a high plank position. Your shoulders should align with your wrists. Hold the plank for a moment. Walk both hands back and return to standing. Keep your abs tight and back straight.

Pushups (8-12 reps)

Pushups build upper-body strength and burn calories via compound movements.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin in a high plank position. Bend at the elbows to lower your torso toward the ground. Press back up, keeping your body straight and core braced.

Superset 2

Dumbbell Squat to Shoulder Press (8-12 reps)

This movement maximizes muscle recruitment in the shoulders, glutes, and legs while promoting a solid fat burn.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level. Lower to a squat position, keeping your chest up, hips back, and knees lined up over your toes. Rise back up and push the dumbbells overhead in a straight motion. Lower back to the start position.

Slow Mountain Climbers (8-12 reps)

Slow mountain climbers should be performed slow and steady, making your core dictate the movement. Do your best to draw each knee as close to the hand as you can to fully engage your obliques.

Begin in a high plank position. Drive your right knee slowly toward your right hand. Return to a plank and repeat the movement with your left knee.

Superset 3

Alternating Reverse Lunges With Dumbbell Row (8-12 Reps)

This combination of movements engages the glutes, quads, core, and back.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Step one foot back and lower into a lunge. Hinge your chest a bit forward as you descend. Row the dumbbells up toward your ribcage. Squeeze your shoulder blades before returning to the standing position. Repeat on the other side.

Hollow Hold With Scissor Kicks (8-12 Reps)

When performing this exercise, keep the movement tight and maintain a steady tempo for a full engagement of the abs.

Start lying flat on your back on a workout mat. Raise your head, legs, and shoulders about 2 to 3 inches off of the floor. Press your lower back into the ground. Kick both legs up, then down. Maintain a controlled, scissor motion.

Superset 4

Alternating Lateral Lunges With Bicep Curl (8-12 Reps)

Alternating lateral lunges will build glute and length strength, while the curl tones the upper body and keeps your heart rate up.

Stand tall holding a dumbbell in each hand. Step to the right and bend your knee. Keep your left leg straight. Push your hips back as you lower into a lunge. Return to standing as you perform a bicep curl. Repeat on the opposite side.

Overhead Dumbbell Tricep Extension (8-12 Reps)

The overhead dumbbell tricep extension recruits the core and the glutes to stabilize while working the backs of your arms.