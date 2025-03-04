I Tried the 30 Strong Challenge & Experienced 2 Drastic Changes

We all struggle with maintaining healthy habits, even fitness professionals. When personal trainer Bryce Wiedemann decided to join his clients in the 30 Strong Challenge, he discovered benefits that extended far beyond the gym.

"I started this challenge because of community. I invited a lot of my own clients to do this challenge, and I knew they would be more successful if I did it with them," explains Bryce, a certified personal trainer at Life Time who's used to helping others achieve their fitness goals.

At 25, Bryce had already maintained many healthy habits, but the challenge pushed him to find new consistency and balance. If you're looking to transform your own daily routines, his experience might give you the blueprint you need.

What Is the 30 Strong Challenge?

The 30 Strong Challenge is a month-long program designed to build sustainable healthy habits through three key pillars:

Movement:

A 30-minute workout daily

30 minutes of additional movement per day

Nutrition:

30 or more grams of protein at each meal

Drinking half your body weight in ounces of water daily

Eliminating alcohol

Recovery:

15 minutes or more of self-care per day

7+ hours of sleep each night

For his challenge, Bryce added two additional restrictions: going dairy-free and eliminating added sugars.

Overcoming the Tough Days

Even as a fitness professional, Bryce faced obstacles during the challenge.

"I think the hardest day for me was when I had to travel over the weekend," Bryce shares. "I am a routine person through and through. So anytime I must adapt to a different environment and schedule, it creates a challenge for me."

His solution was preparation and commitment. "I persevered through planning my meals ahead and making sure I planned time to exercise while away. I like to have a list of non-negotiables every week and during this challenge, exercising daily and all the other 30 Strong requirements were on that list, no exceptions."

Physical Changes and Energy Boosts

The challenge delivered significant physical benefits for Bryce, who successfully reached his goal of gaining five pounds while staying below 11% body fat.

"The list of benefits is endless!" Bryce explains. "The two most drastic changes I noticed were better digestion and feeling more rested when I woke in the morning. My body felt like a machine working with great efficiency."

He focused his workouts on squats, rows, and presses, following a plan that emphasized strength training and lean muscle development. The nutritional changes, particularly eliminating dairy and added sugars, produced unexpected benefits.

"I noticed that this brought my inflammation down and gave me more consistent energy throughout the day," says Bryce.

Finding Time for Self-Care

Before the challenge, Bryce didn't prioritize self-care—a common issue for those who spend their days helping others.

"Most of the time my self-care included journaling or doing some form of stretching/yoga," he explains. "I strength train as a bodybuilder, so the stretching was very beneficial for me as I deal with a lot of tightness."

This addition to his routine proved to be one of the most valuable aspects of the challenge, giving him insights he now shares with his clients.

Social Life and Sustainability

For many participants, eliminating alcohol and dairy creates social challenges. Bryce approached this differently.

"I think for majority of people this was the biggest task to overcome. However, I don't drink alcohol very often anyways and I usually only eat out one time a week," Bryce explains. His advice to clients facing social pressure? "Explain why you are doing this to the people around you. If those people are not supportive of you bettering yourself, then maybe you need to evaluate if they should be in your circle to begin with."

Habits Worth Keeping

The true test of any challenge is which habits stick around afterward. For Bryce, two new practices have earned a permanent place in his routine.

"A lot of these habits are already in my daily routine, but the two that are new to me that I can thank this 30-Strong challenge for is the 7+ hours of sleep and drinking half my body weight in ounces of water," says Bryce.

These simple but powerful adjustments continue to deliver daily benefits long after the challenge ended.

Considering trying the 30 Strong Challenge yourself? Bryce's experience shows that even small, consistent changes can lead to significant improvements in how you look and feel—whether you're a fitness novice or a seasoned professional.