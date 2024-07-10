This 325-Calorie Chick-fil-A Order Is Genius for Weight Loss

Let's be honest: Tweaking your diet for weight loss can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. That becomes increasingly true when you want to indulge in fast food for a "treat yourself" meal without feeling guilty. Enter, a TikToker's 325-calorie Chick-fil-A order that's perfect for weight loss and packed with protein.

TikTok user @SmallerSam_PCOS is queen when it comes to sharing crave-worthy fast-food order hacks that won't derail your weight-loss progress. She has an entire TikTok series dedicated to low-calorie fast food options, and fans are obsessed with them. In this video, Sam makes the Chick-fil-A ordering process seamless for dieters by offering a mouthwatering option, which she claims is under 400 calories.

Now that we have your attention, let's explore Sam's go-to low-calorie Chick-fil-A order for weight loss.

This "Barbecue Chicken Salad" menu hack at Chick-fil-A is a great option for weight loss.

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 325

Fat : 8.5 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,090 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 42 g

Navigating fast-food menus can be daunting, as many items are filled with excess calories and not-so-healthy ingredients. Fortunately, many fast-food chains provide nutrition calculators and information online so you can easily plan your order and ensure your calories are in check before you head over.

The Best Chick-fil-A Order for Weight Loss

People on TikTok are always sharing weight-loss-friendly menu hacks as well, and Sam's Chick-fil-A order may be your new go-to when treating yourself. In her video, Sam explains that she lost 200+ pounds through exercise, a calorie deficit, and the aid of Semaglutide to treat her PCOS. She continues to stick to a calorie deficit for weight loss while enjoying fast-food favorites.

"I'm calling this a Barbecue Chicken Salad," she says. "You can eat the whole thing for only 325 calories, and it has 42 grams of protein. It's a … grilled nugget meal with a side salad instead of fries, a side of pickles, one BBQ sauce, and two Texas Pete hot sauces. Add your BBQ sauce and hot sauce to your chicken nuggets, shake it up, add it to your salad, and add your side pickles to the top … it's sweet, spicy, [and] delicious."

A 12-piece grilled nugget meal is 200 calories and provides 38 grams of protein, a side salad without dressing is 80 calories and offers four grams of protein and three grams of fiber, a barbeque sauce packet is 45 calories, and a hot sauce packet is zero calories.

Sustainable weight loss and long-term weight management mean treating yourself every now and then, as depriving yourself of your favorite meals and foods can backfire in the long run. This Chick-fil-A order helps you get your fill of fast food without veering you off course.