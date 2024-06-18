If you're on a weight-loss journey but still want to indulge in fast food, Chick-fil-A offers a variety of options that can align with your goals. Fast food is not a healthy option to grab regularly, but with smart ordering tricks up your sleeve, like paying attention to portion sizes, you can make much healthier choices. In this article, we'll explore the best Chick-fil-A order for weight loss, focusing on nutrient-rich, lower-calorie options that will keep you satisfied and on track with your goals.

The Spicy Southwest Salad with Grilled Filet and unsweetened iced tea is the best Chick-fil-A order for weight loss.

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 680

Fat : 48 g (Saturated Fat: 9.5 g)

Sodium : 1,220 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 35 g

At Chick-fil-A, the Spicy Southwest Salad with Grilled Filet and unsweetened iced tea combo is a game-changer. The salad is a fiesta for your tastebuds, featuring a spicy grilled chicken, mixed greens, a colorful array of veggies like bell peppers, roasted corn, black beans, and tomatoes, and a sprinkling of cheese for an extra kick. It's packed with protein and fiber to keep you feeling full and energized.

With more than 30 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber, this meal is delicious and a healthy choice that can help you stay on track with your weight-loss goals. Fiber and protein are key nutrients for weight loss, as they help keep you satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating or snacking later on.

This spicy salad has 680 calories with the grilled chicken. If you opt for it without the filet, you'll be in at 570 calories, 7 grams of fiber, and 14 grams of protein. In addition, the unsweetened iced tea is the ultimate refreshment with zero calories, making this an ideal weight-loss combo.

Tips for healthier ordering at Chick-fil-A:

1. Choose grilled over fried.

Choosing grilled chicken over fried options is healthier because it reduces the amount of unhealthy fats and calories in your meal. Grilled chicken is cooked without the need for additional oils or fats, making it a leaner protein option.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

By opting for grilled chicken sandwiches or nuggets, you can still enjoy the delicious taste of Chick-fil-A without the guilt.

2. Skip the sauce.

When it comes to sauces, it's important to choose wisely. Many sauces, while tasty, can be high in calories, sugars, and fats. Instead of slathering your sandwich or nuggets in sauce, use them sparingly or choose lighter options like mustard or buffalo sauce in moderation. This way, you can still add flavor to your meal without going overboard on unhealthy ingredients.

3. Seek out veggies.

Adding extra veggies to your sandwich or salad is a great way to boost the nutritional value of your meal. Vegetables are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied.

Aim to make your meal as colorful as possible by adding a variety of veggies like lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Not only will this add flavor and texture to your meal, but it will also help you meet your daily vegetable intake goals.

4. Choose sides wisely.

Instead of opting for traditional fries as a side, consider choosing a lighter option. Chick-fil-A offers side salads, fruit cups, and the Kale Crunch salad side, all healthier fries alternatives. These options are lower in calories and fats while still being delicious and satisfying.

By choosing a lighter side, you can balance out your meal and avoid consuming excess calories.

5. Consider your portion size.

Lastly, it's important to be mindful of your portions when dining at Chick-fil-A. The portion sizes at fast-food restaurants can often be larger than necessary, leading to overeating.

Consider sharing a meal with a friend or family member or saving half of your meal for later. This way, you can enjoy your meal without overindulging and stay on track with your health goals.