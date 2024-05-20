I Tried Every Chick-fil-A Dipping Sauce & the Best Was Sweet and a Bit Fruity

Talk to any Chick-fil-A fan and you'll find yourself in a heated battle when it comes to which of the chain's iconic dipping sauces ranks supreme. Some people are partial to the eponymous Chick-fil-A Sauce. Others won't budge on the Honey Roasted BBQ. Still others can't get enough of the Honey Mustard.

When it comes to dipping sauce, there's a multitude of factors to take into account when choosing your fighter. How does it look? What's the consistency like? How much of it can you actually stomach in one sitting? A delicious sauce that is too heavy to have a heaping of just won't cut it.

The only way to get to the bottom of the debacle is to sit down with each and every sauce and have it out, once and for all. I recently tasted all eight varieties. Here's my definitive ranking of Chick-fil-A's dipping sauces, from least dunkable to the most mouthwatering of all.

Sweet and Spicy Sriracha Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0 g

Chick-fil-A describes its Sriracha flavor as "a sweet and tangy sauce made with chili peppers for a spicy twist."

The look: After opening the packaging, this sauce appeared dark red, although a bit brighter than the barbeque sauce. There are visible pepper flakes in the sauce, which was nice to see, and gave me hope for a spicy dip. However, it did appear pretty runny compared to other sauces.

The taste: I was initially taken aback by the strong vinegar flavor up front, but then that dissipates and you get some spicy heat on the backend. I didn't love the first taste, but it got better once the spiciness took over. I wish this sauce played up the heat some more and used less vinegar and sugar.

Zesty Buffalo Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 25

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

The popular chicken chain's take on the classic hot wing flavor, Zesty Buffalo is described as "[a] flavorful hot sauce with a smooth, bold flavor."

The look: Blindingly bright orange. It has a smooth consistency but seemed very runny, especially for a Buffalo-style sauce.

The taste: This sauce provides that classic tangy, spicy Buffalo flavor, but was very light and runny, especially compared to other sauces in the lineup—not to mention other Buffalo-style sauces. Full disclosure: I'm not usually a Buffalo fan—shocking, I know!—but this one seemed a bit more subtle than your average Buffalo sauce. If it weren't for its watery consistency, I think I'd rank this one higher. I prefer a sauce with substance!

Barbeque Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 0 g

Chick-fil-A currently offers two barbecue-style sauces. The regular Barbeque flavor is described as the more "classic" of the pair, "seasoned with spices, onion and garlic for a rich and bold flavor," according to the chain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This sauce is a dark red and looks akin to most other barbecue-style sauces you're used to. It has a medium viscosity: not too thin and not too thick. It's also not entirely smooth like the Buffalo sauce, but instead has some subtle texture to it.

The taste: Tangy and sweet—a little too sweet, if you ask me. Maybe a little more vinegar would help cut some of the sugar.

Chick-fil-A Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 0 g

Chick-fil-A's signature sauce isn't the oldest dip in the lineup, but it has become a trademark of the chain with its "notes of mustard and a smoky tang."

The look: This has a similar consistency to the chain's ranch sauce, just slightly thicker than the barbecue. It's a really light orangey-yellow color. There are also some visible, very tiny specks of red.

The taste: This has a smoky vinegar flavor and reminds me of a bit of an Alabama white sauce. According to Reader's Digest, this sauce is actually a combination of the chain's barbecue, honey mustard, and ranch sauces, but the smokiness makes me think there must be something else in there, too. This is a good thing for those who can't get their hands on the real deal, as it's easy to replicate, but it didn't do much for me.

Garden Herb Ranch Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Many chains have their own take on the classic ranch dressing. Chick-fil-A's version is advertised as "[a] creamy buttermilk ranch sauce with savory garlic, onion and herb flavors."

The look: This sauce was off-white in color and thicker than the Barbeque flavor. There were visible herbs mixed into the sauce and you could smell the garlic in it right away.

The taste: This sauce has a creamy, subtle ranch flavor and you can definitely can taste the garlic. Overall, I think the garlic and ranch are balanced quite nicely. I could do with maybe a little pepper or more herbs to make it a bit more complex. I liked this sauce but because of its thickness and creaminess, it might become overwhelming if you're sticking with this one sauce for your whole meal.

Honey Mustard Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 50

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0 g

Another commonly popular flavor, Honey Mustard is one of Chick-fil-A's most beloved dips, combining the "the robust flavor of mustard and spices combined with the sweetness of honey," according to the chain.

The look: Dark yellow-orange—more similar to a Dijon rather than a standard yellow mustard. It's not the most appetizing color but it's not a deterrence. Plus, it has a similar consistency to the chain's Barbeque flavor.

The taste: Not unlike your typical honey mustard, honestly. The mustard flavor isn't too overwhelming and there's the subtle sweetness from the honey to balance it out. If I had to make do with just this as a dipping option, I'd be a happy lady. But, given the choice, there are a two other dips that I prefer even more.

Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 60

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 0 g

The other barbecue flavor in Chick-fil-A's lineup is billed as "[a] sweet and smoky barbeque sauce that pairs especially well with our grilled chicken."

The look: This is the only dipping sauce that came in different packaging, which was, frankly, annoying and harder for dipping. The sauce itself was an orange color with some speckles of spices. Its consistency is somewhere between the regular barbecue sauce and ranch sauce.

The taste: This was a little unexpected for me. It's definitely on the sweeter side of dipping sauces, but not in a sickly way where it's too much or all you notice. At first, it's kind of basic but then it grows on you. It's just the right amount of flavor where you keep coming back for more without getting bored or sick of it. It was a very close battle for the number one spot, but there's still one more sauce that truly deserves your attention.

Polynesian Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 110

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 0 g

Among the original and longstanding condiments from Chick-fil-A, the Polynesian variety remains a highly popular choice with its advertised "strong, tangy flavor."

The look: A dark reddish-orange color, this sauce looks a lot like the Sriracha variety, but without any visible spices or add-ins. It's pretty viscous, and just slightly thicker than the Buffalo sauce.

The taste: Sweet and a bit fruity, this sauce was another happy surprise. It has a bit of tanginess that really balances it out and makes for a really fun bite. I kept coming back for more. While I typically stray away from sauces that can be categorized as "sweet," this one just hit all the right notes. It's similar to a traditional sweet and sour sauce, but more subtle, so that you can really taste the flavors of whatever you're pairing it with. Off all the flavorful sauces at Chick-fil-A, Polynesian is the winner in my book.