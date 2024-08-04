This 390-Calorie Popeyes Order Is Perfect for Weight Loss

Let's be honest: Popeyes juicy fried chicken and melt-in-your-mouth biscuits are hard to resist. This Louisiana-style fast-food kitchen is a fan favorite for many reasons, from its tasty variety of dipping sauces to its mouthwatering sides like Homestyle Mac & Cheese to its combo meals. When you're at Popeyes, you feel right at home as you dig into your comfort food meal. And we have great news for the dieters out there: You can still enjoy Popeyes when looking to lose weight! We found a 390-calorie Popeyes order that's absolutely perfect for weight loss.

Before we dive in, it's important to note that fast food is by no means a "healthy" choice to turn to. That being said, it's essential to treat yourself every once in a while—in moderation, of course—to keep your weight-loss regimen sustainable in the long run. By implementing healthier ordering tips and tricks and exploring the internet for tried-and-true low-calorie order hacks, the next time you want to indulge will be a total breeze.

The Blackened Tenders with a side of Cajun Gravy Mashed Potatoes is a great, high-protein Popeyes order for weight loss.

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1,510 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 46 g

TikTok user @SmallerSam_PCOS is known on her channel for dishing out low-calorie fast-food orders and healthy recipes. She even curated some fast-food copycat recipes that bring on the flavor while being lower calorie alternatives, like the Taco Bell Stacker, so you can enjoy "fast food" in the comfort of your own home.

The Best Popeyes Order for Weight Loss

Sam revealed on her channel that she dropped 246 pounds, 200 of which was lost naturally through a calorie deficit, diet, and exercise, and 46 of which was lost with the aid of Semaglutide to help treat her PCOS. Sam still indulges in fast food in moderation while sticking to her calorie deficit, which is where her low-calorie fast-food order videos come into play.

The 10 Best & Worst Menu Items at Popeyes, According to a Nutritionist

Sam's go-to Popeyes order is low in calories and chock-full of protein. In her video, she explains, "I get a five-piece blackened tender combo with their mashed potatoes and cajun gravy. I don't get a sauce even though I love their blackened ranch—it is a lot of calories. But I dip my blackened strips into the mashed potatoes and gravy. The chicken is so moist, and it's seasoned perfectly. You can eat this whole meal for only 390 calories and [46] grams of protein."

Protein helps keep you full and satisfied, supporting your weight-loss efforts, and this order contains an impressive 46 grams!