I'm a Trainer and These 4 Squat Exercises Build Stronger Legs Fast

Feeling frustrated by lackluster leg strength despite your consistent gym efforts? Most people struggle with finding exercises that truly transform their lower body. The good news? You don't need complicated routines or fancy equipment to see dramatic results. As a Balanced Body ACE-certified trainer with experience developing fitness programs, I've identified four squat variations that target multiple muscle groups simultaneously for maximum efficiency. These exercises activate not just your quads, hamstrings, and glutes but also engage your core and stabilizing muscles for complete lower body development. Ready to finally see the leg strength and definition you've been working for? These four squat exercises will help you build stronger legs faster than conventional workouts ever could.

Why Squats Are Good For You

You will love the split squat because it strengthens multiple parts of your lower body all at the same time. You will be directly strengthening your quads, hamstrings and gluteals all in one amazing exercise. Bonus – your lateral stabilizing muscles fire up to keep you from falling with is a huge benefit in your quest to stay functionally fit.

One additional benefit, the spit squat requires balance and core activation to do well. Not only are you working your legs, but also your abs and the stabilizers of the pelvis and spine.

Perfect Squat Form

Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in the front foot. That keeps the weight focused on the back of the foot and decreases pressure on the knee joint.

For an added challenge, the back leg can be raised by either placing it on a low step or even a bench. This will require more range of motion through the back leg, ankle, knee and more eccentric strength of the quadriceps. This is known as the Bulgarian Spit Squat.

Alignment, alignment, alignment. Being in the best position is key not just for benefiting from the movement but also for safety. Take time to always check in with your front knee alignment over the front foot. Ideally, you are looking for the knee to stay relatively over the front heel. Slight movement over your shoelaces is okay.

Alignment of the front leg in relationship to the back leg: they should be parallel to each other and staggered enough that when the back knee bends, the knees are roughly 90/90 in relationship to each other. Alignment of the torso over the back leg is key to activating the core and the quadricep of the back leg. Alignment of the front knee in relationship to the ankle and foot. Alignment of the pelvis, it should be balanced and level as the legs bend, is key to activating the pelvic and spinal stabilizers.

From the standing position with both feet directly under your hips take a big step forward. Your front knee should be over your heel and your back knee slightly behind your hips. PRO TIP: Check your hips and keep them relatively square. You may have to adjust the back leg in to make sure your hips donor twist outward.

Bend both knees so that your body lowers and lifts in a straight line up and down. PRO TIP: You know you have taken a big enough step forward in your setup if your front knee stays relatively over your front heel as you lower and lift.

Modification #1: A full range of motion is not necessary to gain benefits from the split lunge. Small lowers and lifts still keep the muscles active! If you have sensitive knees you may want to decrease the range of motion and decrease the amount of time you spend on each leg.

Modification #2: If balance is a concern, use a wall or a chair for support while performing the exercise. Any support prop is a great way to learn the exercise and make sure you are in the correct position.

Perform 8-10 repetitions (or set a timer for 30-40 seconds) before switching legs.

To switch legs push off the front leg's heel to return to the standing position.

As you are performing the split lunge, place focus on the front. Let's heel to lift. That will connect the hamstrings and gluteal muscles.

Comparing Squats to Other Leg Exercises

A split squat is a functional leg exercise that can be performed with just your body weight or with dumbbells. Split squats are routinely part of a strength training program, interval-based program, and/ or a boot camp program.

The split squat is a compound exercise that targets your quads, glutes, and hamstrings. While the split squat targets the same muscles as the regular squat, the staggered stance adds balance and functionally loads the pelvis with one leg forward and the other back, similar to walking, running, and cycling. Because this exercise targets powerful muscles of the legs and works the back quad eccentrically, it is an excellent way to increase power and strength quickly.

Variations of Squats for Targeting Specific Leg Muscles

Wall Squats. Find a supportive wall that is clear. Standing against the wall and walking your feet forward so you can slide your body down into a squat position. The upper body and hips are against the wall, and the legs are in a squat position with about 90 degrees of bend at the knees. Begin by holding for 30 seconds and do 3 sets. Build up to 60 seconds for each set.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Functional Squats. Stand with your knees and toes facing forward and legs under your hips. Squat as if you are going to sit on a chair that is behind you, hinging at your hips allowing your upper body to lean forward, bending the knees. Return to stand.

Complementary Exercises for Complete Lower Body Development

