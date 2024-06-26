This 470-Calorie McDonald's Hack Is Genius for Weight Loss

Fast food is likely the last thing that comes to mind when trying to lose weight and slim down. However, treating yourself once in a blue moon is key to sustainable weight loss. (After all, completely depriving yourself of cheat meals and the foods you love can totally backfire in the long run!) That's where this 470-calorie McDonald's order comes in clutch. There are some ordering tips and tricks you can stick to during your next McDonald's drive-thru experience, and TikToker @SmallerSam_PCOS has an order that'll satisfy your fast-food cravings without derailing your weight-loss efforts.

Sounds like a win-win to us! Here's everything you need to know about this genius McDonald's order that packs a flavorful punch.

This 470-calorie McDonald's order hack is genius for those watching their waistlines.

This genius McDonald's hack has taken TikTok by storm—and for good reason. Sam revealed in her video that she dropped 242 pounds by sticking to a calorie deficit, exercising, and "with the help of semaglutide" to treat her PCOS. However, she still enjoys fast food with some healthier hacks.

The Best McDonald's Order for Weight Loss

The TikToker has many fast-food hack videos on her page, from Chick-fil-A to Wendy's, and people are here for them. Her McDonald's order video, in particular, received 76.7k likes and counting, and the user says it's 470 calories.

Sam ordered a McDouble without the bun, ketchup, or mustard and added extra pickles and shredded lettuce for a total of about 240 calories and 17 grams of protein, which helps keep you full and satisfied. "I'm not going to McDonald's without getting their fries," she stressed. She opted for the small, which is just 230 calories. Now, this comes to an estimated 470 calories as-is. However, if you want to splurge a bit more, Sam used half of the Tangy BBQ sauce packet (around 23 calories) to flavor the burger and washed it all down with a Diet Coke (0 calories).

McDonald's fans and TikTok users alike were quick to comment on Sam's video. TikToker Maizie Martin wrote, "Your videos genuinely have been so helpful and inspiring," while user @alexandriaoharaaa commented, "Just ordered this and didn't even miss the bun. These hacks are heaven-sent for us girlies!" Another TikToker, Rachel Campbell, noted, "This is honestly so helpful. I'm trying to stay in a calorie deficit on a road trip for the first time, and this helped me not just skip a meal [because] I didn't know what to get."

So, the next time you want to treat yourself, consider taking a cue from Sam's McDonald's order for a savory bite.