How to Lose Weight While Eating At McDonald's

When you think of McDonald's, weight loss likely isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Lean protein, fruits, veggies, and healthy fats are foods more synonymous with weight loss; however, you can still lose weight while eating at McDonald's. Fast food menus are loaded with fried foods, sugary drinks, and high-calorie sauces, but there are usually at least a couple of items available at each restaurant that can support your weight loss goals. When in doubt, modify popular menu items to make them more friendly to your goals.

Again, we aren't suggesting you totally forgo a healthy diet in order to eat at McDonald's 24/7. But if you really don't want to give up this indulgence, it's important to make the healthiest possible choices while dining at your favorite fast food joints. Keep reading to learn more about our best tips to lose weight at McDonald's, along with the healthiest items you can order to support your fat loss goals. And when you're finished, don't miss You'll Never Lose Your Belly Fat if You're Still Eating These 10 Things.

Tips to lose weight at McDonald's:

If you want the convenience of fast food while working toward weight loss, keep these tips in mind.

1. Avoid fried foods.

Sadly, avoiding fried foods includes fries. A burger patty usually has less added fat and fewer calories compared to chicken nuggets or fried fish. When available, choose grilled chicken as a lean protein.

2. Limit sauces.

Most sauces offered at fast food restaurants are loaded with sugar and/or fat and are a source of empty calories. If you are looking to add flavor to your sandwich, go with mustard or use the low-sugar sauces you may have at home.

3. Skip some of the bread.

When ordering a grilled chicken sandwich or burger, eat it open-faced and skip the top piece of bread. This will save calories and grams of carbohydrates that won't leave you feeling very full anyway.

4. Choose sugar-free drinks.

Soda, coffee drinks, and milkshakes pack a shocking number of calories. Go with water, soda water, diet soda, or unsweetened tea to avoid liquid calories that can add several hundred calories to your meal.

5. Add fruits or veggies.

McDonald's doesn't have good fruit or veggies side options, but some fast food restaurants do. A small fruit cup or side salad can add filling fiber and food volume for a few calories, keeping you full between meals. If your restaurant doesn't offer any good sides, add produce from home to complement your fast food meal.

Healthy McDonald's breakfast orders for weight loss:

Egg McMuffin

The Egg McMuffin is a classic fast food breakfast staple beloved by many. The sandwich provides only 310 calories that come along with 17 grams of protein and two grams of fiber. Add a serving of fruit from home to incorporate more filling fiber into your meal. If you want to boost protein, serve that fruit over some plain Greek yogurt, and enjoy it as a side to your breakfast sandwich.

Sausage Burrito

Another breakfast option that comes in at 310 calories, the Sausage Burrito also provides 13 grams of protein and one gram of fiber. Although lower in protein and fiber compared to the McMuffin, this option is lower in calories, fat, and total sugars compared to most of the other breakfast options. Enjoy this breakfast burrito with fruit and yogurt, or add a small portion of nuts on the side for some additional protein and fiber.

Healthy McDonald's lunch/dinner orders for weight loss:

Hamburger

An original menu item, the Classic McDonald's Burger is a great option if you are trying to lose weight. It provides only 250 calories, which fits into nearly any reasonable calorie budget, and comes along with 12 g of protein. Skip half to bun to save about 75 calories, bringing the meal down to 175 calories total. Order two burgers, skipping half the bun on each, for a meal that provides over 20 grams of protein for about 350 calories. Add carrots sticks from home on the side for a balanced meal.

Quarter Pounder® with Cheese

Our suggestion for modifying the Quarter Pounder with Cheese is to skip the top piece of bread. This brings your meal down from 520 calories to about 430 calories, which is reasonable for lunch or dinner. If you want to scale back calories even further, skip the cheese to make a 320-calorie burger. However, this modification will drop protein from 24 grams to 19, potentially making it a less filling meal. Add raw veggies or a small portion of fruit from home to boost fiber and food volume.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e