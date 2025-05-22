5 Bodyweight Exercises That Build Muscle Faster Than Dumbbells

There’s a common misconception in the fitness world that you need heavy equipment or dumbbells to build muscle. While weights and machines are no doubt helpful, the truth is that long-term, sustainable muscle growth doesn’t come down to equipment. Rather, it’s about consistency, good form, proper recovery, and smart training with progressive overload that will deliver the results you’re after. And that’s exactly where bodyweight exercises come into play.

Meg Anderson, CPT, an NASM-certified personal trainer and founder of Pink & Powerful, tells ETNT, “While there’s no hard science proving that bodyweight exercises build muscle faster than dumbbells, bodyweight workouts are often more accessible, easier to stick with long-term, and versatile enough to challenge you at any fitness level.”

So if dumbbells feel intimidating, expensive, or like something you’ll only use a couple of times before they’re stashed in the closet, then bodyweight exercises are a worthy alternative. They allow you to start from the basics and build real, lasting strength from the ground up.

Here, we’ve compiled five tried-and-true bodyweight exercises that trainers swear by. Read on for the exercises and detailed how-to instructions. When you’re finished, be sure to check out The 5-Minute Workout Trainers Say Builds Total-Body Strength.

Push-up

The traditional push-up is a tried-and-true bodyweight exercise that can be done anywhere, anytime, and offers countless variations, like decline, incline, and staggered hand position push-ups. Anderson says, “This classic move hits your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. Plus, there are endless variations to increase difficulty as you get stronger.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Start in a plank position (or on your knees for an easier version) with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your chest toward the floor while keeping your elbows at 45° angles. Push back up to the starting position while keeping your body straight from head to toe. Do four sets of as many push-ups as possible.

Bulgarian Split Squat

“This unilateral leg exercise builds serious strength in your glutes, quads, and hamstrings,” Anderson says. “It also helps correct imbalances, a key part of injury prevention.” The Bulgarian split squat also boosts core strength since you need to maintain balance while performing the movement.

How to do it:

Stand a few feet in front of a bench or sturdy chair and place one foot behind you on the surface. Lower your body into a lunge while keeping your front thigh parallel to the floor. Push through your front heel to return to the starting position. Aim for three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps per leg.

Glute Bridge

Glute bridges are among the best of the best when it comes to posterior chain-strengthening exercises. Having a strong backside can lead to better posture, enhanced athletic performance, and reduced lower back pain. Just make sure you engage your core as you lift your hips to help ensure your lower back doesn’t take on too much strain.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and arms by your sides. Press through your heels to lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Pause at the top before lowering your hips back down with control. Complete three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Plank

It may not look that tough, but holding a plank for any serious length of time is a challenging full-body exercise that also helps build core endurance and stability. Anderson says, “Planks build endurance and strength across the entire core, including your shoulders and back, key for maintaining posture and functional strength.”

How to do it:

Start in a push-up position with your forearms on the ground and elbows directly below your shoulders. Engage your core and glutes while keeping your body in a straight line from head to toe. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds while maintaining proper form for three to four sets.

Bodyweight Rows

If you want to build the muscles necessary for pulling your body weight, this exercise is a must. Bodyweight rows are crucial for developing the back, lats, rhomboids, and biceps, which help improve posture and sculpt a balanced physique by counterbalancing the pushing movements (like push-ups) that primarily target the chest and triceps.

How to do it:

Position yourself under a bar, TRX cables, or any sturdy surface at waist height. Grip the bar with your hands shoulder-width apart, palms facing inward (overhand) or outward (underhand). Engage your core and pull your chest toward the bar, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower slowly to the starting position with control while keeping your body straight throughout the movement. Perform three to four sets of 8 to 12 reps.