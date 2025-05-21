This 6-Move Bodyweight Routine Builds Muscle Without Weights

You walk into your usual training space, ready to crush your workout, and bam: no dumbbells, kettlebells, or even a resistance band in sight. Maybe you’re stuck in a hotel, your gym is closed, or you’re just looking to shake things up. Whatever the reason, the weights are out of reach.

Good news. You don’t need them. When done right, bodyweight workouts hit hard. They torch your muscles, build strength, and leave you dripping in sweat. These movements push your body to work as one powerful unit and teach you how to control your strength, balance, and muscle tension in every rep.

This six-move bodyweight routine covers every major muscle group. You’ll build muscle. You’ll sweat. And you’ll never look at bodyweight training the same way again.

The Only 5 Strength Exercises You’ll Ever Need, Trainers Say

Move: Close-Grip Push-Ups

The close-grip push-up is a killer upper-body move. It targets your triceps and chest while forcing your core to engage for stability. This is a compound and bilateral movement. It builds pressing strength without a single piece of equipment.

Muscles Trained: Triceps, chest, front delts, core

How to Do It:

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Squeeze your glutes and keep your core tight. Lower your body by bending your elbows close to your torso. Press back up to the start position.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Form Tip: Keep your elbows tucked to avoid shoulder strain.

Move: Walking Lunges

Walking lunges fire up your legs and core while challenging balance and coordination. This compound, unilateral move trains each leg independently and builds functional strength.

Muscles Trained: Quads, hamstrings, glutes, calves, core

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Step forward with your right leg and lower into a lunge. Push through your right foot and bring your left leg forward into the next lunge. Continue alternating legs with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 3 sets of 12 reps per leg. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Form Tip: Keep your chest up and avoid leaning forward.

Move: Bench Dips

Bench dips target your triceps like nothing else. It’s an isolated, bilateral exercise that hammers your arms while working your shoulders and chest.

Muscles Trained: Triceps, chest, shoulders

How to Do It:

Sit on the edge of a bench with your hands next to your hips. Slide your hips off the edge and extend your legs. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your arms reach a 90-degree angle. Press through your palms to return to the top.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Form Tip: Keep your shoulders away from your ears as you lower.

I Did 100 Lunges Every Day for a Month, and Here’s the Results

Move: Renegade Rows

Renegade rows light up your back and core. This compound and unilateral move gives you an anti-rotational challenge that builds serious control and muscle.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Muscles Trained: Lats, rear delts, rhomboids, core, obliques

How to Do It:

Get into a high plank with your hands under your shoulders. Shift your weight slightly to one side and lift the opposite hand. Row your hand toward your ribs while keeping your hips steady. Lower your hand and switch sides.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 3 sets of 10 reps per side. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Form Tip: Squeeze your glutes to help keep your hips from rotating.

Move: V-Ups

V-ups hit your entire core with one powerful movement. This compound, bilateral move forces your abs and hip flexors to work together under tension.

Muscles Trained: Abs, hip flexors, obliques

How to Do It:

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended overhead. Simultaneously lift your legs and torso to meet in the middle. Reach your hands toward your toes. Lower back down with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Form Tip: Avoid swinging your arms to keep the tension on your core.

Move: Glute Bridges

Glute bridges build strong glutes and hamstrings. This is a compound, bilateral move that also works your lower back and core while improving hip mobility.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, lower back, core

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat. Press through your heels and lift your hips. Squeeze your glutes at the top. Lower back to the starting position with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 3 sets of 15 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Form Tip: Drive through your heels to maximize glute activation.