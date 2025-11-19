5 Chair Exercises That Smooth Sagging Arms Faster Than a Gym Session After 50

As you age, there are several areas of the body that begin to lose their firmness—your arms being one of the first. There are several causes behind “bat wing” arms or excess arm flab, including the gradual loss of collagen and elastin. This deficit leads to your skin being less firm. Another contributor is the natural loss of lean muscle mass—known as sarcopenia—which decreases 3% to 8% every decade after 30. Take into consideration any other changes like weight loss or reduced physical activity, and there you have it: sagging arms. If your goal is to tone and smooth this area of the body, we spoke with Jill Jones, coach, owner, and author at FitQuo, who shares five chair exercises that’ll deliver results after 50.

Chair Tricep Dips

Tricep dips help sculpt strong and toned shoulders, triceps, and upper back muscles.

“These are great as they directly target the triceps — the main area for tightening the back of the arms,” Jones explains.

You’ll need a sturdy chair, couch, workout bench, or surface for this exercise. As you lower, make sure your elbows don’t flare out and your core is engaged.

Begin sitting at the edge of a sturdy chair. Place your hands on the edge of the seat and lift your tailbone off the chair. Walk your feet away until your knees, hips, and torso form 90-degree angles. Activate your core and keep your shoulders relaxed as you bend your elbows to lower your body just below the seat. Press back up until your arms are straight, engaging your triceps as you do so. Perform chair-assisted tricep dips for 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Seated Overhead Press

Whether performing this move with a resistance band or set of dumbbells, the seated overhead press delivers solid arm gains. In fact, according to Jones, “This move can help you build shoulder definition and help improve overhead mobility without lower-back strain.”

Be sure to maintain a tall posture and activated core as you press the band or weights overhead, and use control to lower.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your core engaged. Hold a pair of lightweight dumbbells at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights straight overhead without locking out your elbows. Gradually lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Seated Arm Circles

“This is an endurance move that tones shoulders and arms while improving blood flow. Do an extra set if you can,” Jones says.

Seated arm circles are exactly what they sound like—you’ll extend your arms out to the side and make tiny, controlled circles in a forward then backward direction.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your shoulders relaxed. Extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder level, palms facing down. Slowly make small circles in a forward motion, focusing on controlled movement. Then, make small circles in a backward motion. Perform seated arm circles for 3 sets of 30 seconds in each direction.

Chair Pushups

“Pushups help strengthen the chest, shoulders, and arms while being joint-friendly,” Jones points out.

As for form and exercise tips, Jones adds, “Ensure the seat is stable or against a wall. Place hands on the seat edge, step feet back, and perform a pushup.”

Find a stable chair and place your hands on it, shoulder-width apart. Begin by walking your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows. Return back to straight arms. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Seated Bicep Curls

As the name suggests, this exercise is all about activating your biceps, resulting in strong, sculpted arms.

“This move keeps the core stable while isolating the bicep. The goal is to build tone and strength,” Jones explains. Be sure to sit tall and curl the dumbbells or water bottles up toward your chest in a slow and controlled fashion.