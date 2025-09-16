5 Standing Exercises That Banish Bat Wings Faster Than Push-Ups After 45

It’s no secret that your body changes with age. One of the most frustrating things to deal with is flabby arms, also known as “bat wings.” Underarm flab typically occurs because the natural loss of lean muscle speeds up with age, metabolism slows, and connective tissue loses its elasticity, making a toned appearance more challenging to maintain. We spoke with experts who share five effective standing exercises that banish underarm flab faster than pushups after 45.

Why Are Standing Exercises Effective for Banishing Bat Wings?

“Standing tricep exercises are especially effective because they’re joint-friendly, accessible for midlife bodies, and recruit stabilizing muscles that pushups often miss,” says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “By building strength in all three tricep heads, the back of the arms tighten, the “bat wing” area firms, and overall upper-body function improves.”

Certain standing arm movements help further isolate the upper-arm muscles, allowing you to focus on the biceps, triceps, and shoulders without the core and chest dominating the exercise, as they do in pushups.

“Isolating the upper arms can help tighten and strengthen and build the muscles in that area,” explains Caine Wilkes, an Olympian and certified USA weightlifting coach at Garage Gym Reviews. “Some exercises can also recruit stabilizing muscles in the area as well, notably the shoulders.”

5 Standing Exercises That Banish Bat Wings

Consistency is more important than intensity.

“Just a few focused sets, three to four times per week, rebuild strength, restore definition, and keep arms strong and functional well into the later decades of life,” Canham says.

Tricep Kickbacks

“This exercise targets the lateral head of the tricep, tightening and sculpting the outer arm,” Canham says.

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forward just a bit, keeping your back flat and core engaged. Keep your upper arms parallel to the floor and extend the dumbbells back. Squeeze your triceps at the top of the movement. Return to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Overhead Tricep Extensions

“This move emphasizes the long head for full-arm tone and sleek definition,” Canham explains.

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell with both hands, lifting it overhead. Keep your elbows close to your ears as you lower the dumbbell toward the back of your head. Lift it back overhead. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Standing Cross-Body Tricep Extensions

“This exercise hits the medial head with a diagonal angle, improving balance and detail,” Canham notes.

Stand tall with a resistance band anchored or cable set to shoulder or chest level. Hold the handle with one hand. Your working elbow should be bent to 90 degrees. Extend your arm down across your body, ending near your opposite thigh or hip. Use control to return to the start position. Switch sides. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

Standing Dumbbell Skull Crushers

“The skull crusher mimics the floor version but done standing, deeply engaging the long head without wrist strain,” Canham says.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Hold one dumbbell with both hands vertically, or hold a dumbbell in each hand overhead. Bend at the elbows to lower the weight behind your head. Extend your elbows to press the weight back overhead. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Tricep Press-Back Pulses

“This exercise burns out all three tricep heads with small, controlled movements for maximum tightening,” Canham tells us.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, dumbbell in each hand. Hinge slightly forward at the hips. Maintain an open chest and flat back. Extend your arms straight behind you. Make small pulses up and back with straight arms. Squeeze your triceps with each pulse. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

