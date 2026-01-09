From classic breakfasts to beloved desserts, these retired Cracker Barrel dishes still spark nostalgia.

Like every restaurant chain, Cracker Barrel menu items come and go, much to the dismay of diners. “We delete menu items from time to time to make room for new signature, craveable items that our guests love,” Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, senior vice president of operations, said in an interview with Nation’s Restaurant News. Some menu items that have been discontinued are so beloved, fans are still mourning their loss. Here are 7 discontinued Cracker Barrel dishes fans wish they would bring back.

Grilled Chicken n’ Strawberry Spinach Salad

Cracker Barrel’s popular strawberry salad, the Grilled Chicken n’ Strawberry Spinach Salad, featured fresh greens, juicy strawberries, toasted pecans, and tangy feta cheese, tossed in a light sherry vinaigrette. “The summer strawberry spinach salad, was actually amazing,” one person says. “I forgot about that. It was really good,” another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The “Real CFC”, AKA Country Fried Chicken

You can still get fried chicken at Cracker Barrel, but not the old school country fried chicken, that was a patty instead of hand breaded pieces of poultry. “The real CFC… I miss you,” one person wrote. According to another, it was “a patty of fried chicken that is deep fried.”

The Apple Dumplin Dessert

The Apple Dumplin was a dessert menu item that was a meal in itself, consisting of tender Golden Delicious apple slices with pecan streusel, wrapped in a special pastry, baked, and served with vanilla ice cream and apple topping. “OMG the apple dumplin – rest in peace to the absolute GOAT. This was my birthday treat to myself every year instead of cake. So sad,” another said.

Thousand Island Dressing and the Reuben It Came On

Once upon a time Cracker Barrel served Thousand Island Dressing on a delicious Reuben sandwich. “Haven’t bought a salad at Cracker Barrel since they discontinued it,” one Reddited said. “They got rid of the Reuben I knew it was just a matter of time before 1000 island went away,” another added. “I miss the Reuben,” another agreed.

The Sunrise Sampler

The Cracker Barrel Sunrise Sampler was a popular, hearty breakfast platter featuring two eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy, fried apples, hashbrown casserole, and a trio of meats (bacon, sausage, ham), often available all day. “Bring back the sunrise sampler,” one begged.

The Loaded Sweet Potato

I love of people were upset when the loaded sweet potato left the menu. “i can never forgive them for getting rid of the loaded sweet man. was one of my fav things to eat,” one wrote. Apparently, “the servers hated the sweet potato. All the garnishes from getting marshmallow to warm pecans. It was time consuming in a rush,” one added.

Blueberry Muffins

Another item customers miss? Blueberry muffins. “I MISS THEM!!!!” one said. If you are craving one, you can find several copycat recipes online.