These 5 Daily Bodyweight Moves Reverse Muscle Loss Faster After 45

After you hit 45, hormonal shifts can lead to muscle loss—a process known as sarcopenia. If you don’t engage in regular strength training, that muscle loss only accelerates. Bone density, mobility, balance, and quality of life are also majorly impacted. That’s where bodyweight training comes in handy. We spoke with Leon Veal, level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr, who shares five daily bodyweight exercises that reverse muscle loss faster after 45.

“Maintaining muscle is one of the best things you can do in your long-term health,” Veal stresses. “Daily movement is crucial. While longer workouts a few times per week have benefits, the consistency of moving your body every day helps your muscles and nervous system to stay active and strong. It also makes exercise easier to do and less overwhelming, small daily habits are easier to maintain than longer workouts.”

What makes bodyweight training particularly effective? It’s easy on the joints, accessible, and provides an excellent challenge for the muscles you use daily.

“These movements don’t just build muscle—they also improve coordination, stability, and mobility, which become even more important after 45,” Veal adds.

5 Daily Bodyweight Exercises to Reverse Muscle Loss After 45

Squats

“This move strengthens the legs and glutes while supporting mobility and independence in everyday tasks like standing and sitting,” Veal says.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Reach your arms out ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Pushups

“This exercise builds upper-body strength in the chest, shoulders, and triceps; can be modified to the knees or a wall if needed,” Veal tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Complete 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges target the posterior chain (glutes and hamstrings), support hip stability, and protect the lower back,” Veal notes.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Plank Holds

“The plank hold improves core strength and stability, which are essential for balance and preventing injury,” Veal says.

Assume a forearm plank with your forearms on the floor—elbows under your shoulders—and body straight from head to heels. Engage your legs, glutes, and core. Perform 3 sets of 20 to 40-second holds.

Reverse Lunges

“The reverse lunge builds unilateral leg strength, balance, and coordination, reducing fall risk as we age,” Veal points out.