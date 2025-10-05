5 Best Bodyweight Exercises After 50 to Live Longer

After your 50th birthday, your body naturally begins to lose lean muscle at a more rapid rate if you don’t strength train regularly. As sarcopenia takes over, the simple daily tasks you used to perform with ease become much more challenging. That’s why prioritizing functional fitness is essential—it can enhance coordination, mobility, and balance while reducing the risk of falls. We spoke with Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, who breaks down the five best bodyweight exercises to lead a long, fit life.

“Strong muscles support joints and improve posture, making it easier and more comfortable to move. Strength and functional training combined can help maintain energy, resilience, and quality of life as we age,” Chakoian explains. “Bodyweight exercises help slow muscle loss by keeping the muscles active and strong. They also put healthy stress on bones, which encourages them to stay dense and resilient. Many bodyweight moves challenge stability, which trains the body to maintain better balance. Doing these exercises regularly supports strength, bone health, and coordination, which can help make daily life easier and safer.”

5 Bodyweight Exercises To Do After 50 To Boost Longevity

Bodyweight training promotes longevity by helping sculpt strong muscles, improve balance, and maintain flexibility in your joints.

“These movements work several muscle groups at the same time, which helps with daily activities,” Chakoian points out. “Resistance from machines or free weights can push the body further, building muscle and bone strength more quickly. Still, bodyweight routines are simple to maintain since no equipment is needed.”

Being consistent is the name of the game. Blending both bodyweight training and weighted exercises offers the biggest bang for your buck when it comes to long-term health.

Squats

“Squats are the foundation for lower body strength, balance, and joint health. They build strong quads, glutes, and hamstrings, which are key for everyday movements like climbing stairs or getting up from a chair,” Chakoian says.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps, maintaining a slow pace while focusing on a depth that feels comfortable to you.

Pushups

“For longevity, it’s less about how many you can crank out and more about keeping the shoulders and upper body strong,” Chakoian notes. “If needed, start on an incline (hands on a countertop or bench) and progress downward.”

Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps, keeping your body straight and your hips from sagging.

Glute Bridges

“Strong glutes and hips protect your spine and reduce risk of back pain,” Chakoian tells us. “The glute bridge also helps keep your posture upright and prevents muscle imbalances that can worsen with age.”

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 to 3 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Bird Dog

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side.

Wall Sit