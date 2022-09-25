5 Floor Exercises for Bingo Wings That'll Get Your Arms Ultra-toned

One of the most frustrating areas of the body to tone and tighten up is flabby arms. I'm just the messenger, but rest assured, I'm telling you exactly as it is. Many women want to lose fat and tone their arms to avoid having dreaded "bingo wings." Bingo wings is the term dubbed for the flabby areas that bingo players expose when waving their arms to call out, "Bingo!" Nobody enjoys being in that position, so read on, because we've rounded up five floor exercises for bingo wings that'll tighten and tone your arms.

In order to address your bingo wings, you need to perform strength exercises that directly target the triceps. Any sort of pressing movement that involves extending your elbows is beneficial to that area, and the workout should be consistent. Besides traditional weight training movements, you can also incorporate bodyweight or floor exercises to work your triceps even more. I recommend performing floor exercises on your non-strength training days as an excellent addition to your fitness routine.

If you're looking to tone your arms and get rid of dreaded bingo wings, here are five floor movements you can incorporate into your routine that will be integral in reaching your goal.

1 Pushup Hold

For Pushup Holds, assume a plank position with your body in a completely straight line above the ground. Your feet should be together and your shoulders should be in line with your wrists. Keep your core tight and glutes squeezed, and lower yourself until you're about halfway down. Hold the position for 10 to 20 seconds. Complete 3 to 4 sets.

2 Triceps Pushup

Next up in our floor exercises for bingo wings is the Tricep Pushup. In order to perform this movement properly, get into a plank position with your shoulders in line with your wrists. Keep your core tight and glutes squeezed, and extend your arms by pushing through your palms to come up to a full pushup position. Flex your triceps hard at the top, then resist on the way down back to the plank position while maintaining tension there the entire time. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 5 to 10 reps.

3 Floor Dips

Start your Floor Dips by sitting down on the ground with your knees bent and your arms behind you. Push yourself up by driving through your palms, extending your arms out as far as you can. Flex your triceps hard at the top, then come all the way down until you're seated before performing another rep. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

4 Plank to Pushup

For this Plank to Pushup, get into a forearm plank position with your back and core tight and your glutes squeezed. Start the exercise by pushing yourself up with one hand, and then finishing with the other. Return to the plank position, and then start the movement with the other arm. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 5 to 8 reps on each arm.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Pike Pushup

Get into a pushup position with your palms flat on the floor and outside shoulder-width apart. Your feet should be together, and keep your legs straight. Walk your feet towards your hand, lifting your butt into the air. Press up through your palms, flexing your triceps and shoulders at the top, then return to starting position before performing another rep. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps.