6 No-Equipment Moves That Tone Arms Better Than Dumbbells After 45

Strong, toned arms look great at any stage of life. But as you age, they become even more essential—and not just for aesthetics. After all, arm strength is key for maintaining an independent lifestyle, from lifting and carrying groceries to reaching items in your pantry. That’s why we’re optimizing your workout routine with six no-equipment moves that’ll tone your arms better than dumbbells after 45.

Muscle mass begins to naturally decline after 30—3% to 8% every decade—which makes targeted arm exercises so important. We spoke with an expert who breaks down six non-negotiable moves that deserve a permanent spot in your arm day routine.

“Functional strength is one of the main benefits to maintaining upper-body strength. This means building your arm muscles so that you can perform your daily tasks without becoming physically limited or fatigued,” explains Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree. “Weak arms make you use more energy than you should for ordinary tasks. Functional strength from strong arms and shoulders also takes stress off your joints and prevents them from aching. It also makes your bones healthier and stronger.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pushups

“Pushups work your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core all at once,” Chakoian points out. “They’re simple but effective for keeping your upper body strong without equipment.”

Assume a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight from head to heels. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Keep your elbows close to your sides and maintain a long, straight body as you lower. As you press back up, bring your right knee in toward your chest, activating your core. Return your leg to a plank position, and repeat with the other knee at the top of the next pushup. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Tricep Dips

“These hit the back of your arms, which is where most people lose tone first,” Chakoian tells us. “They also help keep your shoulders steady and strong.”

Begin sitting at the edge of a sturdy chair or workout bench. Place your hands on the edge of the seat and lift your tailbone off the chair. Walk your feet away until your knees, hips, and torso form 90-degree angles. Activate your core and keep your shoulders relaxed as you bend your elbows to lower your body just below the seat. Press back up until your arms are straight, engaging your triceps as you do so. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Wall Pushups

This exercise is an ideal pushup modification for beginners that’ll help you sculpt strong, sculpted arms without placing excess stress on your joints.

“Wall pushups are easier on the wrists and shoulders than regular pushups but still build solid arm and chest strength,” Chakoian explains. “[This exercise is] good for anyone easing into upper-body training.”

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Arm Circles

“This move wakes up smaller arm and shoulder muscles that don’t get much use. It also loosens up tight joints and helps posture,” Chakoian points out.

Arm circles serve as a simple yet incredibly effective warm-up that fires up your shoulders, arms, and upper back while boosting mobility and stability.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Extend both arms at shoulder level. Make tiny, controlled circles with your arms, slowly increasing the size. Make forward circles, then reverse the direction. Perform arm circles for 2 rounds of 30 seconds forward, then 30 seconds back.

Plank Shoulder Taps

Plank shoulder taps challenge your core to remain solid while working your arms, shoulders, and chest. It’s great for boosting upper-body stability and balance, making it a stellar addition to any productive bodyweight workout.

“This [exercise] strengthens your shoulders and arms while forcing your core to stay tight,” Chakoian notes.

Begin by assuming a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight from head to heels. Engage your core. Lift your right hand to tap your left shoulder. Place your hand on the floor. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder. Continue to alternate taps. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 taps on each side.

Reverse Plank Hold

“The reverse plank hold works the triceps, shoulders, and back and stretches the chest at the same time. It’s good for building strength and keeping your posture tall,” Chakoian tells us. Plus, this bodyweight move is excellent for sculpting the arms.