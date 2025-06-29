5 Doorway Moves That Build Strong, Sculpted Arms After 40

Crepey skin happens as we age. Skin becomes thin, wrinkly, resembling crepe paper. It typically starts to happen around the age of 40 and depending on the severity, it can be difficult to lose.

“When we lose a lot of weight, like I did, and we are in midlife, our skin loses collagen, elasticity, and underlying muscle tone,” Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose, explains.

“This is a natural process during midlife (due to hormonal shifts), but it can be more pronounced after substantial weight loss.”

But there are ways to help reduce crepey arms.

“Smart resistance training with progressive overload can help, along with sufficient daily protein to build muscle in those areas and fill out the skin, thus eliminating the crepey appearance as much as possible,” says Tateossian.

And doorway exercises are highly recommended. They’re effective and don’t cost a pricey gym membership.

“They use your body weight and improve both body composition and posture, two essentials for smoothing out the appearance of the arms,” Tateossian explains.

For best results, she recommends combining these exercises with adequate protein intake, hydration, and resistance training two to three times per week.

“Resistance is the antidote to crepey skin, and it’s never too late to start,” she says.

Doorway Isometric Chest Press

The Doorway Isometric Chest Press helps get rid of crepey arms. Tateossian explains how to do the steps.

Stand in the center of a doorway with one hand on each side of the frame at shoulder height. Press outward like you’re trying to push the door frame apart. Hold for 20–30 seconds, rest, and repeat 3–4 times.

She explains, “This move activates the chest, shoulders, and triceps all at once. Isometric tension builds strength and muscle tone without needing heavy weights, perfect for improving skin appearance and upper arm definition.”

Doorway Tricep Push-Ups

Doorway Tricep Push-Ups are a variation of standard push-ups that target the triceps.

Place your hands on either side of the doorway at waist height. Step back into a lean, keeping elbows tucked in. Lower your body toward the door frame by bending your elbows, then press back up. Do 3 sets of 8–12 reps. This is a great way for anyone who is just starting out and needs to modify the intensity of the full exercise.

“Here we are targeting the triceps, the area most prone to crepey texture, using controlled resistance and a stretch-loaded position that stimulates muscle tightening,” says Tateossian.

Doorway Lateral Raise Squeeze-Backs

Doorway Lateral Raise Squeeze-Backs are another good move for erasing crepey skin. Tateossian says these moves can help.

Stand with your back inside the doorframe. Place the backs of your hands on the inner doorway and press them into the frame. -Squeeze your shoulder blades together and hold for 20 seconds, then release. Do 3 sets. Don’t forget to brace and breathe throughout the entire set.

“This improves posture and activates the back of the arms (often neglected), while helping re-engage the muscles that naturally lift and smooth the appearance of the upper arm skin,” she explains.

Doorway Resistance Band Pull-Aparts

The Doorway Resistance Band Pull-Aparts need a resistance band anchored in the doorway, but Tateossian says it’s “totally worth it.”

The best way to perform it is to anchor a resistance band at shoulder height in the doorway. Grab both ends and pull the band apart laterally, squeezing your shoulder blades. Perform 3 sets of 10–15 reps.

Tateossian explains, “This is a great movement that trains the rear delts and upper back, building muscle that fills out saggy skin and improves upper arm tone dramatically.”

Doorway TRX Lat Pullover

The Doorway TRX Lat Pullover requires a TRX suspension and will deliver results.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Anchor your TRX at the top of a door or pull-up bar. Then face away from the anchor point and grip the handles with palms facing down (overhand grip), arms extended straight in front of you at shoulder height. Walk your feet back so your body is angled forward at about 30–45 degrees. Keeping your arms straight (this is important), drive your arms downward toward your thighs by pulling from your lats, not your shoulders. Slowly return to the starting position with control. Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps.

“I love this exercise because it mimics a straight-arm cable pulldown,” says Tateossian. “It isolates the latissimus dorsi muscles while keeping the core engaged for total body stability.”

She explains, “This move is excellent for building width and definition in the upper back without straining the shoulders. It’s especially beneficial for women looking to sculpt a stronger, more toned upper body and improve posture. Resistance Bands and a TRX can take bodyweight doorway exercises to a whole new level.”

According to Tateossian, “The key element we are looking for here is to continue to provide added resistance to your training each week. Once you get strong enough with bodyweight, the next step is to add more resistance using the bands or a TRX in order to continue seeing improvements and more results.”