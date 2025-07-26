7 Best Store-Bought Cookies, According to Bakers

Who doesn’t love cookies? They’re the ultimate sweet treat that offers something for everyone. Whether you want crunchy, soft, salty or chewy, cookies instantly satisfy your sweet tooth. But when you’re craving them at home and don’t feel like turning on the oven, there’s no shortage of options to run out and grab or have delivered. With so many choices it’s hard to narrow down which ones to put in your cart, so Eat This, Not That! Spoke to bakers, who know a thing or two about cookies, to find out which store-bought cookies are the best and why. Here are the top 7 choices.

Pepperidge Farm Milano Double Dark Chocolate Cookies

Nutrition : per serving 2 cookies

Calories : 140

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium :35 mg

Carbs : 17g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 1g

“For my preferences, I find Pepperidge Farms have a great selection, and they are usually not overly sweet,” says Baker/DessertExpert and Chef Eric Dorval with V Gelato & Café. He explains, “I love the Pepperidge Farm Milano Double Dark Chocolate Cookies because they have a softer, brittle buttery cookie with a lot of chocolate filing. This one is one of my favorites to dunk in milk.”

Pepperidge Farm Nantucket Double Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition : per serving 1 cookie

Calories : 140

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 65mg

Carbs : 19g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 11g)

Protein : 2g

“The Pepperidge Farm Nantucket Double Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies is definitely one of my go-to’s for chocolate chip cookies,” says Chef Eric. “I tend to prefer a darker chocolate and the balance of bitter and sweet in this cookie delivers.”

7 Store-Bought Cookie Brands That Actually Taste Fresh-Baked

Pepperidge Farm Chocolate Fudge Pirouettes

Nutrition : per serving 2 wafers

Calories : 120

Fat : 5g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 35mg

Carbs : 18g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 10g)

Protein : 1g

According to Chef Eric, “The Pepperidge Farm Chocolate Fudge Pirouettes is a thin wafer cookie and this one is excellent. Made with a thin crepe cookie and a lot of dark chocolate filling, get your glass of preferred milk ready.”

Chips Ahoy Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

Nutrition : per serving 2 cookies

Calories : 140

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : 80g (Fiber: 19g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 2g

Chip Ahoy has been a trusted brand for decades and while Chef Eric isn’t typically a fan, he loves the Chips Ahoy Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. “I am a sucker for a good peanut butter + chocolate combo, and the chewiness on these enhances the experience,” he says.

Walker’s Shotbread Cookies

Nutrition : per serving 1 piece

Calories : 100

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 60mg

Carbs : 11g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 1 g

Another one of Chef Eric’s go-to’s are Walker’s Shotbread Cookies.”Every now and then I love to enjoy a good, buttery shortbread cookie, especially around the holidays, and when I do, Walker’s knows what it’s doing,” he says.

Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip

Nutrition : per serving 3 cookies

Calories : 170

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 85mg

Carbs : 24g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 15g)

Protein : 2g

Costco bakery items are infamous for a reason and according to Nicole Pomije Founder & CEO, TheCookieCups.com the Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip are a must-have. My take on the BEST store-bought cookies are from Costco! They are hands down the best I’ve seen. They remind me of my choc chip cookies. A little more doughy than most- and just delicious!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Original Cookie from Bristol Farms

Nutrition : per serving No nutritional facts available

Calories :

Fat : g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Protein : g

Bristol Farms is a gourmet store that’s a Southern California gem and Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com is obsessed with in-store baked The Cookie that’s made fresh daily. “The name alone tells you everything you need to know,” she says. “Local to California, it is without a doubt, the best store-bought cookie I have ever had, but honestly, probably just the best cookie I’ve had in general. Baked fresh daily, it’s thick, gooey, and worth every penny of its $4.00 price tag.”