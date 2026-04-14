7 Best Chain Restaurant Fish and Chips for Under $20, According to Diners

Skip the expensive seafood spots for these top-rated, budget-friendly meals.

Fish and chips has always been a cheap and cheerful meal in the U.K., and many restaurants in the U.S. offer fantastic fish and chips and more than reasonable prices. If you’re looking for a hearty meal that won’t break the bank, there are several chains with excellent crispy white fish and french fries that hit the spot. Prices fluctuate depending on location so your local restaurant might charge a little more or a little less. Here are seven of the best chain restaurant fish and chips for under $20 that diners rave about.

Red Robin

The Hand-Battered Fish & Chips at Red Robin is $19.49 for golden-fried white fish filets served with tartar sauce, coleslaw and steak fries. “The fish and chips at Red Robin is surprisingly good and you’ll get unlimited fries,” one Redditor said. The chain also has a Crispy Fish Sandwich for $16.49, made with hand-battered crispy white fish and tartar sauce, pickles and shredded cabbage on a brioche bun.

Ye Olde King’s Head

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The Queen-Sized Fish & Chips at Ye Olde King’s Head is $20 for original or beer battered cod served with chips and tartar sauce. “If you’re not a big eater, it would be easy to share the two piece. The pieces are (seriously) the size of small burritos, and you get a pile of fries,” one diner shared.

Bennigan’s

Bennigan’s chain has Finn’s Beer-Battered Fish & Chips for $19.00: Tender white fish fillets hand-crafted in delicious beer batter. Lightly fried to crispy and golden brown. Served with Homestyle French fries, kicked-up coleslaw and jalapeño tartar sauce. “Very nice restaurant/club experience. My fish and chips beginning with a house salad was better than I expected,” one fan said.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s Fish and Chips plate is a fan-favorite meal for $19.99. “Red Lobster’s Fish and Chips soooooo gooood. About $20 and my curbside order was ready in 15 minutes!!! Came with biscuits, hush puppies, seasoned fries, slaw, and a huge piece of fish! If you haven’t been by in a while, ya need to!” one diner said.

Bluesalt Fish Grill

Bluesalt Fish Grill has Beer Battered Fish & Chips on the menu for $12.90. This meal is served with french fries, coleslaw, and a lemon wedge. “Best Fish and Chips I ever had! Fish was fluffy and prepared perfectly!” one diner raved.

Bob Evans

The Fish Fry Platter at Bob Evans starts at $14.99 for a hearty, delicious meal. This dish includes three wild caught Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter with two onion rings, dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. Served with the choice of two sides and dinner rolls. “I recently had this at the Findlay, OH east side Bob Evans restaurant and it looked just like the picture…was very tasty, too!” one guest shared.

Pacific Catch

The Fish & Chips at Pacific Catch is $19.95 for three pieces of Alaska cod, jalapeño tartar, and sesame slaw. “Fish & Chips – golden, flaky Alaskan cod + lots of fries and coleslaw. simple but so delicious!” one diner said.