7UP Fan-Favorite Flavor Returns for “Limited Time”

I can go on forever about how things are different now than when I was a kid. However, one thing hasn’t changed: A child’s love for Shirley Temples. The non-alcoholic bar beverage, consisting of Sprite or 7UP, grenadine, and a maraschino cherry, sparks joy in little ones and nostalgia in everyone else. Last fall, 7Up, which regularly releases new and innovative flavors, dropped 7UP Shirley Temple, and fans went wild. Recently, an insider revealed that the popular pop is coming back for another round. Here is everything you need to know.

7UP Shirley Temple Is Back This Fall

Food blogger Markie_devo was the first to break the news; “Oh, hey there bestie.🙋🏻‍♂️7UP Shirley Temple is back this fall for another run. It features 7UP with pomegranate and cherry flavors. ETA to hit stores nationwide that carry the brand this fall. I’ll update with more info as we get closer,” he wrote. “Excited for this return.”

It Will Be Available in Cans, Bottles, and Zero Sugar

According to Devo, it will be available in cans, bottles, and Zero Sugar options. Parade got in touch with a spokesperson for the soft drink brand, who confirmed the news in an email. “7UP Shirley Temple will be returning this Fall,” they said.

26 Healthy Soda Alternatives That Dietitians Love

Fans Embraced the News

Fans went wild over the news. “THIS WAS MY FAVORITE,” wrote one. “yessssssss i loved it!!” added another. “Omg this is so good. I went through a case in no time!” added a third. “Im here for the zero sugar!” another chimed in. “I still have a can I’m holding on to because it’s so good and went away so fast,” one even said.

Some Expressed Concern It Wouldn’t Be Available Everywhere

Some people expressed concern it wouldn’t be available everywhere. “It better be nationwide and not limited to five states in the southeast US (i.e., Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, South Carolina)…” wrote one. “lol at returning – I never saw it in my area,” a second said. “Omg yes. I looked everywhere for this and never found it!” a third complained.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Is It a Permanent Release?

Some people demanded that 7Up Shirley Temple become a permanent flavor. “Hopefully for good. My kids loved it,” one wrote. Is this a permanent release ? Unfortunately, Devo responded “no,” that it is a limited release only.

50 Drinks With More Sugar Than a Hershey’s Bar

It First Debuted Fall 2024

7-Up first launched the Shirley Temple drink in October 2024 as part of a limited edition holiday collection, keeping it around through the end of the year. Cle,arly it was a hit if 7Up is bringing it back for round two.