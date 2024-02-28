The '800 Gram Challenge' Could Be the Simplest Way To Lose Weight, Dietitians Say

Everyone who's been on a diet would agree that it's not an easy task to lose weight. When something comes along that seems to work, it's time to take some notes. We're here today to break down the 800 Gram Challenge, which could quite possibly be the simplest way to lose weight. So grab your pen and notepad, and listen up. We spoke with The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, who sit on our Medical Expert Board, who break down everything you need to know about the trend. And when you're finished, be sure to check out The #1 Best Type of Exercise for Weight Loss.

What is the 800 Gram Challenge?

The basic idea behind the 800 Gram Challenge is that you will consume 800 grams in weight of veggies and fruits every day. This amounts to approximately six cups of fruits and veggies per day. The total can be whatever combo of fruits and veggies of your choosing. The best part? You can eat any other foods you'd like—no restrictions!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The creator of the 800 Gram Challenge recommends having two cups of fruits or vegetables at each meal and then adding protein, nuts, and grains to your plate," The Nutrition Twins tell us. "The challenge was designed to include 800 grams of fruits and veggies because research has shown that this volume of fruits and veggies is linked to a lower risk of cancer, stroke, heart disease, and death. It also meets the USDA recommendations for fruit and vegetable consumption."

The only caveat of the 800 Gram Challenge is to make sure to eat actual fruits and vegetables—not food items that are prepared with them. For instance, avocados, beans, and unsweetened applesauce are all solid choices. However, don't choose items like juice and sweetened applesauce. In addition, frozen, canned, and fresh fruits and veggies are all allowed, but avoid dried fruits and veggies like dried edamame.

"One thing to keep in mind is that leafy greens are very light, so when you're weighing your food, the leafy greens won't amount to much in terms of weight," The Nutrition Twins add.

The Nutrition Twins make it easy for you with this example of fruits and veggies that can amount to around 800 grams:

1 cup of strawberries = 200 grams

1 banana = 199 grams

1 cup raw broccoli = 90 grams

1 cup of black beans = 172 grams

1 cup carrots = 150 grams

How easy is this practice to implement into a weight-loss routine?

If weight loss is your goal, this is a very simple plan to work healthy, whole foods into your diet on a daily basis.

"This plan isn't telling you that you must avoid a list of foods like many weight loss plans do, which makes sticking to the plan and implementing it more challenging," The Nutrition Twins tell us. "In fact, one of the great things about this plan is that you don't have to focus and obsess over the foods you're not allowed to eat or trying to stay away from, since no food is off limits. You can still go out to eat and be social, you just must get your produce in and count the produce that is fresh, frozen, or canned."

It's so simple to order veggies or salads out to reach your 800-gram goal. The Nutrition Twins suggest, "Although at first, it may take a little extra planning to keep enough frozen, fresh, or canned produce around, you can make a shopping list at the beginning of the week which will make it easier. Plus, after you've done it for a couple of weeks, it's easy to get the hang of."

The Nutrition Twins usually have their clients pile on the fruits and veggies for the same benefits that the 800 Gram Challenge provides. Since these tasty whole foods are loaded with antioxidants, fiber, and anti-inflammatory compounds, they are total fighters when it comes to diabetes, heart disease, and more. In addition, they help ward off inflammation, which makes it more challenging to drop weight.

"Plus, they are nutrient-packed and low in calories," The Nutrition Twins add. "We often have our clients stock up on frozen fruits and veggies so they have them on hand and don't have to worry that they'll end up without produce if it spoils. We often hear people say that they intended to eat a vegetable or fruit but when they got to it, it had gone bad leaving them struggling to get their produce servings in."

Another great suggestion? When you have to weigh your food, you can start doing it for the first few times, and then eyeball it. You can also seamlessly incorporate veggies into all of your meals, including pastas, soups, sandwiches, eggs, and even pizza.