The Best Way to Cook Pork Chops in an Air Fryer

Air fryers are the perfect kitchen gadget for people who want an easy, healthy, foolproof way to make their favorite foods. It barely takes up counter space, it doesn't require extra frying oils, and because of the way it uses hot air circulation to cook the food, it delivers a crispy finished product every time. You can air fry basically anything, like chicken wings, steak, bacon, pizza, and even grilled cheese sandwiches. One thing that people may not often think about throwing into the air fryer is a pork chop, but you can make a crispy, juicy piece of air fryer pork in under 15 minutes.

People usually make pork chops in a pan or on the grill, but these techniques can require more time, energy, and attention than an air fryer. To cut your effort in half while still yielding a delicious piece of pork, you may want to give the air fryer a chance. We talked with Chef Chris Nirschel of New York Catering Service to learn the best and easiest way to make the perfect air fryer pork chop.

"My secret to a delicious quick and easy pork chop, believe it or not, is an air fryer," says Nirschel. "It ensures a perfect, flavorful, and juicy pork chop every time."

Read on to learn more, and for more easy cooking tips, check out The Best Way to Cook Fried Chicken in an Air Fryer.

Get your ingredients together and preheat the air fryer.

Before you can begin, you want to make sure you have everything you need. Grab your pork chops and your preferred seasonings (we'll elaborate on that in a bit), and make sure your air fryer is cleaned and ready to go. Once you have all of those things in order, Cher Nirschel recommends preheating your air fryer to 400 degrees.

As far as the preferred type of air fryer, most brands will do. Chef Nirschel's personal favorite? The Fritaire Self-Cleaning Glass Bowl Air Fryer.

Season the pork chops and place them in the air fryer basket.

You can use any seasoning that you prefer, but for some inspiration, you can try Chef Nirschel's recipe.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chef Nirschel's Air Fryer Pork Chop Spice Rub Recipe

olive oil

garlic powder

onion powder

smoked paprika

dried thyme

salt

black pepper

Then, "Pat the pork chops dry with paper towels, and rub the spice mixture evenly over both sides of each pork chop, ensuring they are well coated," he adds.

Before you place your pork chops in the air fryer, Chef Nirschel says to "Lightly spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray." Then, "Arrange the seasoned pork chops in a single layer in the air fryer basket, leaving some space between each chop for even cooking."

Cook your pork chops in the air fryer.

You've preheated your air fryer and seasoned your pork chops, and now it's time to fry them up!

"Cook the pork chops at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 12-15 minutes, flipping halfway through the cooking time," says Nirschel. "Cooking times may vary depending on the thickness of your pork chops, so ensure they reach an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit."

You can use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of your pork and make sure it's fully cooked.

Let rest and serve.

And now for the fun part: enjoying your delicious pork chops.

"Once the pork chops are cooked through and have a golden-brown crust, remove them from the air fryer, and allow the pork chops to rest for a few minutes before serving," says Nirschel. "This last step helps the juices redistribute and moisten the meat."

If you need help deciding what to serve alongside your pork, Chef Nirschel says he likes to serve his with "mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables, or a crisp salad."

