10 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Lamb & Pork Chops

More than almost any other style of restaurant, a steakhouse is the place for big occasions: splashy business meals, lavish date nights, and celebrations of all kinds. More casual steakhouses can also be a great spot for whole families to enjoy their favorite mains and sides with quality that goes above and beyond.

When planning a steakhouse visit, you probably think most about which cut of beef you're going to enjoy, but you would be remiss not to scan the menu for succulent lamb and pork entrées as well. After all, if the restaurant is already getting high-quality steaks, there's a good chance it's also getting other top-notch meats, too.

With that in mind, we rounded up the most celebrated pork and lamb chops at major steakhouses around the country. From high-end hotspots to family-friendly joints, these are the 10 best steakhouse chains to order lamb or pork chops.

1 Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

This mid-sized chain, with restaurants in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, is probably as famous for its pork chop as it is for its aged USDA prime cuts of beef. Rubbed with a secret blend of seasonings and topped with herb-garlic butter, Perry's signature "seven-finger-high" chop is carved tableside for a real treat.

2 Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

While menus vary by location, you'll likely find an entrée portion of absolutely decadent lamb chops at this high-end steakhouse chain. The double bone lamb chops, two to an order, are served with a pistachio mint chimichurri atop a fava and English pea purée, mingling traditional lamb preparation with more complex flavors. This dish is a lamb lover's delight, and while Del Frisco's is beloved for its steaks and fantastic sides, the lamb is a must order.

3 The Capital Grille

Another lauded steakhouse with more to offer than just aged cuts of beef, the Capital Grille is already a favorite for its Dirty Goose martinis and roasted chicken breast, and now add double-cut lamb rib chops to your order. Served with a honey and mint crust to bring out the sweetness of the meat, the lamb chops are covered with a white wine and shallot jus. Pair them with some creamed spinach, and you've got the perfect meal.

4 Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

If you know, you know! While Fogo is one of America's top destinations for steak, the churrasco-style restaurant is beloved for the massive amount of high-quality meat options on the menu. These include both lamb and pork chops. The lamb is marinated with fresh mint, white wine, and lemon before being fire-roasted. The double-cut pork chops are marinated for 48 hours, grilled on the bone, and carved tableside.

5 Texas Roadhouse

For a more down-home take on pork chops, steer yourself to Texas Roadhouse and take a look at the country dinners section of the menu. There you'll find the restaurant's grilled pork chops. The boneless chops that are kissed with fire from the grill and served with a creamy peppercorn sauce.

6 Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Originating in New Orleans, this upscale chain offers incredible lamb chops—three to an order—that are cut thick, marinated overnight, and broiled to steakhouse perfection. The restaurant also offers a 16-ounce double bone-in pork chop, that's also broiled and served with sizzling sweet apple slices. Who needs steak with incredible menu options like these?

7 Ocean Prime

With excellent cocktails, prime cuts of steak, and an impressive seafood lineup, it's not shocking that this celebrity-favorite steakhouse serves up incredible lamb and pork chops. The pork is served with cider cabbage, bacon, and a sherry reduction, while the lamb comes with an elegant roasted garlic and thyme jus.

8 Steak 48

This burgeoning steakhouse chain, with locations in Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Beverly Hills, and Charlotte, is owned by the same team that founded Mastro's Steakhouse. Each location has its own in-house butcher. With that pedigree, it's no surprise the restaurant offers stellar bone-in pork chops, cut from the prized Iberico hogs in southern Spain. This particular breed of pig produces oleic acid-rich, exceptionally marbled meat that absolutely melts in your mouth.

9 Outback Steakhouse

Leave it to Outback to have one of the most creative and decadent pork chop preparations at a steakhouse, and it's priced under $24. The restaurant serves two 8-ounce center-cut bone-in pork chops, topped with a sweet caramel and creole mustard glaze, and of course, diners have their pick of fresh made sides.

10 The Palm Steakhouse

Another celebrity favorite, The Palm is probably as well known for its caricature wall art and chicken parmigiana as its excellent steaks. Another stand out? The restaurant's double-cut lamb rib chops, which come three per order, each seasoned with olive oil and kosher salt and topped with parsley butter. Pair them with the restaurant's famous lobster gnocchi for a truly decadent dinner.