10 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in June

Summer is just a couple of weeks away—cue the pool parties, barbecues, and other outdoor gatherings. Aldi is kicking off the season by releasing a new seasonal collection of exciting items. We're talking grilling favorites, frozen desserts, and plenty of crowd-pleasing snacks.

The new products are classified as "Aldi Finds," which are limited-time specialty items that the German grocery chain releases on a weekly basis. These items cover a wide range of categories, including home goods, apparel, sporting equipment, and, of course, groceries. The discount chain just dropped a new selection of these products today and will roll out another range of items on June 12, June 19, and June 26.

Need some inspiration as you're planning your Father's Day barbecue? Looking to stock up on some well-priced summery treats? Read on to discover the most enticing Aldi Finds you can score throughout the month of June.

Grill Master Collection

Nutrition : Boneless Beef Ribeye (1/2 Steak):

Calories : 370

Fat : 28 g fat (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 27 g

Grab your favorite marinades and seasonings because Aldi is offering a variety of protein options to toss on the grill. Starting today, the grocery chain is selling its seven-pound Grill Master Collection, which is complete with beef, pork, and chicken.

The beef options include two boneless beef ribeye steaks, two boneless beef New York strip steaks, two bacon-wrapped beef top sirloin steaks, and eight beef burgers. There are also two boneless pork chops and two boneless, skinless chicken breasts with rib meat. Each box costs $59.99, which breaks down to about $8.14 per pound.

Range Grill Master 4 Piece Griddle Kit

In addition to giving shoppers multiple protein options to cook on the grill, Aldi is supplying customers with the tools to do so. The grocery chain's Range Grill Master 4 Piece Griddle Kit just hit the shelves for $7.99. Each kit includes one scraper, two large spatulas (one slotted and one solid), and one squeeze bottle to fill with your favorite sauces.

Specially Selected Everything Brioche Buns

Nutrition information unavailable.

A flavorful bun can taken an already-delicious burger to the next level. And next week, Aldi will release one that variety that is sure to capture the attention of everything bagel fans. Starting on June 12, the grocery chain will have Specially Selected Everything Brioche Buns in four-count packages, available for for $3.29. Like the iconic bagel, each bun is topped with a combination of sesame seeds, salt, poppy seeds, garlic, and onion.

Season's Choice Beer-Flavored Onion Rings

Nutrition : Per Serving (4 Pieces):

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 2 g

Would a burger be complete without a crispy side dish? Now, Aldi customers can get their hands on one-pound bags of Season's Choice Beer-Flavored Onions, which they can crisp up in the oven, deep fryer, or air fryer. Each package costs $3.79.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Jalapeño Popper Pizza

Nutrition : Per Serving (1/3 Pizza):

Calories : 290

Fat : 12 g fat (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 14 g

The Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen brand offers an array of popular frozen and take-and-bake pizza options, and now, customers can score a returning favorite. The brand incorporates the beloved spicy appetizer into a pizza by covering a thin crust in creamy roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, jalapeño and green peppers, green onions, and bread crumbs. Pop the pizza in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes and enjoy! The frozen item is now available for just $3.99.

Clancy's Sweet Potato Chips

Nutrition : Farmhouse Ranch (1 Ounce):

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 1 g

Aldi's private-label brand Clancy's boasts a variety of snacks, such as chips, pretzels, and popcorn. Now, the grocery chain is expanding the brand's offerings by releasing a couple of sweet potato chip options. Priced at $2.99, this gluten-free snack comes in two flavors: Farmhouse Ranch and Garden Jalapeño.

Park Street Deli Smoky Peach Salsa

Nutrition information unavailable.

Chips and salsa are often a crowd-pleaser, and Aldi is giving customers even more ways to enjoy the popular dip by offering sweet and spicy flavors for a limited time. Starting on June 26, shoppers can purchase two fruit-flavored salsas: Smoky Peach and Mango Habanero. Each 14-ounce container is priced at $2.79.

Belmont Key Lime & All-American Cheesecake

Nutrition information unavailable.

On June 12, Aldi is rolling out not one, but two pre-sliced frozen cheesecake options. These include key lime, which features a classic graham cracker crust and a sweet sour cream topping, as well as Aldi's All-American Cheesecake Sampler. This includes slices of raspberry, New York-style, and blueberry cheesecake. Each variety has 12 slices and costs just $2.99.

Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato

Nutrition information unavailable.

When the temperatures go up, so does the need for a frozen treat—and Aldi is selling some mouthwatering options this month. On June 12, the discount grocery chain is bringing back its Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato, which has layers of gelato, chocolate or coffee sauce, and toppings like cookie pieces and coconut flakes. Flavors include Chocolate Vanilla Cookie, Coffee Vanilla Delight, and Coconut & Chocolate Crunch. Each frozen dessert costs $3.49.

Sundae Shoppe Ultimate Cones

Nutrition information unavailable.

The frozen desserts certainly don't stop at the three gelato options. On June 26, Aldi will bring back Sundae Shoppe's Ultimate Cones in two different flavors: Chocolate Flavored Fudge and White Chocolate Caramel. The former features chocolate "ice dessert" in a wafer cone with a cocoa coating, cocoa sauce, and caramelized hazelnut pieces. The latter contains swirled caramel and white chocolate-flavored ice dessert in a cocoa-coated wafer cone with white chocolate curls. Each box includes four ice cream treats priced at $3.99.