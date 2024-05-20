The Best Grilling Gear You Absolutely Need This Summer

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

It's that time of year where the best cooking happens in the great outdoors. Well, when it's not storming, of course. Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of grilling season, and before you break out the hot dogs and hamburgers, there are a few items you might want to stock up on.

Shelves, both physical and virtual, are filled with all you need for a successful season. It doesn't matter if you're a novice or aficionado. Some of the items make great gifts, too.

From Amazon to Costco and everywhere in between, here are 25 items you need to get your grill on this summer.

Now is a great time to stock up on lighters for the grill, campfire, or whatever requires a little fire power this summer. This BIC EZ Load lighter makes it easy to take your run of the mill lighter and insert it into the bigger multipurpose lighter. Easy to use, and it won't peter out as quickly as some of the other lighters that don't take refills. You can get a two-pack on Amazon for $14.99.

This bristle-free brush has the manpower you need to clean the dirtiest of grills. The brush can be used on hot or cold grills. Although the brush is sold at a few different places, Costco has it for $29.99 in the warehouse, and that includes a replacement brush head. You can also order online at a higher price.

This carbon steel frying pan can withstand heat like cast iron, but it's much lighter in weight. The pan can withstand up to 1200 degrees in heat so it's perfect over the campfire, in a pizza oven and on the grill. The holes allow for nice charring on vegetables or whatever you dish up. If you take care of it properly, it should last decades.

Grill Gloves

A good pair of grill gloves is essential for any outdoor cooking. These are heat resistant over 800 degrees and can be used with just about any indoor or outdoor cooking vessel. They're also machine washable making it easy to quickly wash away any meat drippings or char.

$12.99 at Amazon Buy Now

OXO Grips Grilling Tools

A good collection of grilling tools will go a long way in making it easier to make food outdoors. This simple set from OXO comes with a turner and tongs making it easy to grip and flip burgers, sausages, or whatever else you're making. There's also a hidden bottle opener making it easy to crack open a libation while you cook. Snag the two-pack on Amazon for $22.99.

$22.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Scrub Daddy Grill Brush

You can never have too many grill brushes and this one from Scrub Daddy is key for really getting the grime off those grates. A retractable hook can lift up grill grates and help really scrape off gunk. The temperature controlled foam helps change the texture of the surface depending on what you need to clean. You'll want to grab one of these on Amazon for $44.99.

$44.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Heinz Grill Pack Variety

It wouldn't be grilling season without Costco's ubiquitous four pack of condiments, including two squeeze bottles of Heinz ketchup, and one each of mustard and relish. Now is the time to stock up as the sale price is $5.59 in many warehouses (online prices are typically higher). This year's pack features "Simply" ketchup, made with no artificial sweeteners. Let the comments begin.

$10.99 at Costco Buy Now

Jasee Barbeque Grill Lights

There's nothing worse than going out to grill something for dinner and not being able to see what you're cooking until you bring it inside. These grilling lights will solve that problem, and they require no install. The strong magnetic gooseneck lights are easy to adjust to the angle you need. A two-pack for $15.99 is a great deal on Amazon.

$15.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Kirkland Signature Hardwood Pellets

If you own a smoker you'll want to grab a big bag of pellets for the season. There are times where you want a different variety (cherrywood, mesquite, etc.) for a different flavor profile, but for a commodity bag that works for everything, Costco has you covered. Grab a 40-pound bag of the retailer's private-label Kirkland Signature variety for $12.99 at the warehouse (online prices are typically higher).

$20.99 at Costco Buy Now

Meater 2 Plus

If you are serious about cooking any protein, you need a good meat thermometer. It will make it so much easier to ensure you are cooking at proper temperatures (and that you don't end up with raw meat!). This Meater 2 Plus is wireless with multi sensors and an extra long range making it almost foolproof to cook just about anything. Grab it on Amazon for $129.95.

$129.95 at Amazon Buy Now

Bachan's Japanese BBQ Sauce

A few good marinades and sauces can certainly amp up grilling season. This Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce is less traditional 'cue and slightly more teriyaki with soy, mirin, ginger, and green onions. It goes well with everything from chicken to veggies.

$7.89 at Amazon Buy Now

Grill Prep Trays

Grill prep trays are sometimes an afterthought in grilling but they can make a huge difference in easy cleanup and keeping everything sanitary. This two-pack of Cuisinart trays comes in red for raw meat and black for serving. The nesting trays are dishwasher safe making for super simple cleanup. Order them on Amazon for $19.99.

$19.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Blackstone Griddle Tool Kit

Be prepared for any outdoor cooking adventure with this smart griddle tool kit from Blackstone. For $21.99, you'll get an eight-piece set including two spatulas, a flipper, a scraper, a chopper, two squeeze bottles, and a storage bag.

$21.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Dill Pickle Mustard

It's always fun to put out a few unique condiments for your burgers and dogs, and this dill pickle mustard from Trader Joe's is always a fan favorite. You'll find it for just $1.99 at TJ's. Or, if you don't have a location near you, order via Amazon.

$10.50 at Amazon Buy Now

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

Speaking of condiments, it's essential to have a good BBQ sauce on hand for both dipping and marinating. The classic Sweet Baby Ray's is always a hit and you'll be able to find it at most grocery stores. If you want to go all in, grab a two-pack of 40-ounce jugs at Sam's Club, on sale this month for $5.48.

$5.48 at Sam's Club Buy Now

Spiceology Spice Rubs

If you love grilling, having a variety of easy to use spice rubs at your fingertips is always a bonus. This twelve pack of spices ranges from raspberry chipotle to Jamaican jerk and everything in between makes a great gift and the perfect way to amp up flavor on the grill all summer long.

$71.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Mr. BBQ Stainless Steel Folding Grill Basket

A good grill basket is great to make sure things don't fall through the cracks – literally. It makes the perfect vessel for fish, vegetables, really anything you can think of that's a little more delicate to cook on an open flame. The basket comes with a detachable handle, a basting brush, stainless steel skewers and a carrying bag.

$29.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Cedar Planks

Want an easy way to infuse flavor into whatever you are cooking? Cedar planks are a great way to do that. Salmon is often cedar planked but you can use them for vegetables, other fish, anything really. Just make sure to soak those boards so they don't go up in flames. You can grab a six pack on Amazon for $14.99.

$14.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Cuisinart SmashBurger Kit

There's nothing better than a good smash burger, especially with grilled onions, and this kit makes it foolproof to whip up a batch in no time. The kit includes a cast iron burger press, patty papers, a shaker for whatever seasoning you add, and a spatula. come in this Amazon kit for $28.64.

$28.64 at Amazon Buy Now

HQY Basting Brush

For $5.99, you can't go wrong with this 12-inch stainless steel basting brush, especially for things like ribs that need a constant spread of barbecue sauce while grilling or smoking.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$5.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Grill Cover

The elements can wreak havoc on the exterior of any grill—hello, summer storms!—so having a cover on hand is always a good idea. This rip-proof, fade-resistant universal cover fits most grills measuring 58 inches or less. For under $20 on Amazon, it's a worthy investment.

$17.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Kinder's Prime Steak Seasoning

Costco has become partial to the Kinder's Spice Blends and often has a variety or two on hand at any given time. For a fancy pick, choose their prime steak seasoning with black garlic and truffle. Costco sells it as a 9.5-ounce bottle in the warehouse and you can grab it on Instacart, too, for a modest upcharge.

$10.52 at Costco Buy Now

Graza Olive Oil

The concept of olive oil in a squeeze bottle seems so simple, but Graza really took it mainstream. From personal experience it makes it a lot easier to drizzle on vegetables, pizza and just about anything, really. You'll want these bottles for all of your summer cooking needs. You can grab a two-pack of the drizzle and sizzle extra virgin olive oil bottles on Amazon for $44.99.

$44.99 at Amazon Buy Now

OXO SoftWorks Grilling Prep & Carry System

Save yourself a few trips to the grill with this handy OXO grilling prep and carry system from Costco. The set includes a large cutting board and a deep tray, which can be used for seasoning, carrying, and serving. It also comes with two smaller trays with lids that allow you to keep raw and cooked foods separate. All are dishwasher safe and made from BPA-free plastic. The kit further includes six stainless steel skewers.

$32.99 at Costco Buy Now

Grillo's Pickles

What's a burger without pickles? Grillo's has become a Costco staple and the brand's pickle dill chips are back in a 32-ounce container. Grillo's is also starting to debut its new easier-to-open packaging that should hit Costco soon as well. Get the container for $5.99 at the warehouse, or order online at a higher delivery price.