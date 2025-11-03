11 Aldi Products Shoppers Say Are “Better Than Name Brand”

Aldi shoppers know there are many products on shelves that are clearly modeled on brand-name items, from high-protein yogurts to cookies and chips. These items are usually priced significantly lower than the competition, saving customers lots of money on their monthly grocery bills. Here are 11 Aldi products shoppers say are just as good as, if not better than, the big name brand version.

L’Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Aldi shoppers love the L’Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls ($1.99). “Am I the only one that thinks that this tastes pretty dang close to King’s Hawaiian bread? I tried this for the very first time and didn’t have high expectations. My first try had me very surprised. Taste and smells pretty close to Kings!” one happy shopper said.

Friendly Farms Original Almondmilk

Friendly Farms Original Almondmilk ($2.45) is another hit with shoppers who say they like it more than the name brand. “I used to buy silk, but it got way expensive. I then moved to Friendly Farms Unsweetened original for drinking purposes, and Vanilla for making smoothies and cereal. It tastes no different from Silk, but the price different is outstanding,” one raved.

Clancy’s Kettle Chips

Clancy’s Kettle Chips ($1.99) are a fantastic deal, Aldi shoppers say. “When they have them the all dressed flavour is awesome! I’m Canadian and it’s almost better than my home favourite Old Dutch brand,” one Redditor said.

Benton’s Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies

Many Aldi shoppers notice the Benton’s Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies ($2.45) are just like Girl Scout Cookies. “I think their girl scout looking cookies are better than the actual girl scout ones 🙂,” one customer said.

Specially Selected House Italian Vinaigrette Dressing

The Specially Selected House Italian Vinaigrette Dressing ($2.99) is just as good as the Olive Garden brand, according to customers. “The Italian dressing that’s a dupe for Olive Garden,” one customer said. “100% this. The real Olive Garden one is too acidic or something. I use the aldi brand for pasta salad and it’s SO much better than when I use the real stuff,” another agreed.

Benton’s Fudge Mint Striped Shortbread Cookies

Aldi shoppers notice the Benton’s Fudge Mint Striped Shortbread Cookies ($1.89) are just like Keebler. “I love the benton’s fudge-striped cookies over the keebler ones!” one said. “The mint ones are even better,” another agreed.

Vanilla Protein Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Cups

The Vanilla Protein Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Cups ($4.09) are very close to Oikos brand, shopper say. “Friendly Farms protein yogurt is better than Oikos. I got both the vanilla and the plain. It tastes good to me because I stopped all desserts and granola bars and protein bars,” one Aldi shopper shared.

Turtles Baked Cheddar Snack Cracker

Aldi customers compare the Turtles Baked Cheddar Snack Crackers ($4.05) to the Goldfish brand crackers. “The Turtle crackers are so much better than goldfish,” one shopper said. “Grandkids are having a meltdown over the Turtles. I had to buy brand-name Goldfish. They were out of Turtles,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Clancy’s Cheese Puffs

Customers love the Clancy’s Cheese Puffs ($2.09). “The Clancy’s fake Cheetos are better than the real deal. I was shocked. Crunchier and cheesier, it’s crazy,” one Aldi shopper said. “The Clancy’s cheetos puffs are such a guilty pleasure for me, I’ll routinely eat an entire bag of those in one sitting,” another agreed.

Burman’s Texas Style BBQ Sauce

Burman’s Texas Style BBQ Sauce is a hit with Aldi customers. “Burman’s Texas style BBQ sauce. It’s like Bullseye back before they switched over to High Fructose Corn Syrup. There may be better sauces that use real sugar, but they aren’t going to be less than $2,” one shopper said.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Snacks

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Snacks ($6.05) are better than Totino’s, customers say. “Pizza rolls, idk what tostinos did to their recipe… The Aldi version tastes like the pizza rolls I remember,” one shopper shared.