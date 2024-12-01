10 Aldi Holiday Items Perfect For Hosting & Gifting

Whether you're hosting a holiday party or you just need a great gift to bring to a friend or family member's home, Aldi has you covered. The retailer's amazing "Aldi Finds" are coming in strong this season with tons of cute gifts, treats, and treasures that you didn't know you needed (but seriously, you do).

Of course, you could spend your time baking up some homemade treats, but why bother when Aldi has all the holiday essentials, from festive cookies to cake bites? But if you do make your own baked goods, Aldi has the cutest boxes to package them in that look like they came straight from the North Pole.

Aldi is a star when it comes to grocery items, but the retailer also has the most fun sweaters for you and your hostess. Before you get the tree or string the lights, be sure to plan a trip to Aldi. One thing for certain is that these special finds will fly off the shelves, so get them while you can!

Sundae Shoppe Holiday Character Pops

Nutrition :

Christmas Tree Ice Cream Pops (Per 1 Pop)

Calories : 60

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : <1 g

These adorable ice cream pops come in three varieties and are a must this holiday season. The tree pop is green and made of vanilla-flavored ice cream with red dots that are white chocolate-flavored drops. The reindeer pops are caramel, chocolate, and strawberry-flavored ice cream with chocolate-flavored drops. And the cute snowmen are made of vanilla and strawberry-flavored ice cream. "Tried the reindeer and tree so far and they're great for only 60 cal—smooth and creamy," wrote one fan on Reddit. "The reindeer is my favorite so far because you get more flavors. worth it!" You get four pops in each box for $2.49.

10 Aldi Items Customers Are Raving About in 2024

Merry Moments Treat Boxes

Whether you're giving gifts to friends, teachers, or neighbors, these fun treat boxes are essential. Shaped like gingerbread houses, they'll make all your goodies look extra festive. The square boxes are the perfect size for homemade cookies or fudge while the gingerbread boxes are just right for filling with candy—or, of course, gingerbread men! Choose from 2-pack gingerbread treat boxes or 3-pack square boxes for just $1.99 each.

Ambiano S'mores Maker

Bring the party fun indoors with this s'mores maker that's sure to be a hit at your next holiday gathering. With four compartments to hold your marshmallows, chocolate, graham crackers and any other topping you want, it's a compact little campfire for all seasons. Plus, the built-in heater is much easier (and safer) than building a bonfire. Also makes a great grab bag gift. Comes with four skewers and costs $19.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

13 Must-Have Aldi Products for 2024, According to Shoppers

Holiday Sweaters

Aldi has great deals on food, but did you know they have cozy holiday sweaters, too? These crewneck pullover sweaters come in green, multicolor, blue and black. The green one has 3D elements on it like candy canes in the shape of a heart and is the perfect way to show off your Aldi devotion. For a more subtle look, the black sweater has a fair isle pattern with the Aldi logo hidden in it. Whether you think they're fun and festive or a contender for an ugly Christmas sweater party is up to you! At just $12.99 it's a fashion risk worth taking.

Aldi Stainless Steel Tumbler

Why shell out big bucks for that other water bottle that everyone's carrying when you can get this nifty steel tumbler at Aldi? This bottle makes a great stocking stuffer (in a big stocking) or teacher gift (fill it with candy). Comes in four different colors including black, blue, white, and a special Aldi holiday design featuring gingerbread men, trees, and lights. It holds 28-ounce and features double wall insulation to keep your water cold or your coffee or hot chocolate piping hot. Priced at $6.99 this one's a steel. (Get it?)

Merry Moments Dramatic Sculpted Reindeer

These reindeer are internet famous. (Maybe even more than Rudolph!) Aldi shoppers have been asking (aka demanding) these that reindeer sculptures make a return. This year, they are back, starting on Dec. 4, in a variety of fun styles and colors. Go for black, silver, or gold to add some holiday flair to your mantel or tablescape. The large, sculpted reindeer is $29.99 and a 2-pack containing a small and medium reindeer goes for $29.99. "Let the frenzy begin," wrote on Aldi fan on Instagram.

Italian Holiday Cookies

Nutrition information unavailable

Whether you're looking for a gift to bring to someone's house or you just need some sweet snacks for Santa, these holiday cookies hit the spot. This 16-ounce box of Italian bakery-style cookies comes with an assortment of treats, including cookies with festive red and green glitter. Cookies are the ultimate shareable sweet, so the next time you're assigned to bring dessert, give these a try. A box of cookies costs just $5.99, so maybe grab two!

Aldi vs. Lidl: 7 Major Differences Between the Popular Grocers

Benton's Mug Toppers

Nutrition : (Per 4 Biscuits)

Calories : 160

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 3 g

These yummy cookie mug toppers are here to make your hot beverage even more appealing. This crispy butter biscuit in the shape of a gingerbread man will be sitting pretty on your next mug of hot chocolate. They're a fun way to add some whimsy to snack time when kids come in from playing in the snow. Aldi Reviewer called them cute, tasty and perfect for dunking. A 5.47-ounce box will run you $2.89.

Elf on the Shelf Christmas Cake Bites

Nutrition : (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 270

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you're looking for a cute treat to add to your child's lunchbox (and let them know that the Elf is watching them) pick up these Christmas Cakebites. You'll get four individually wrapped cakes featuring vanilla cake, vanilla cream, vanilla icing and Christmas-colored sprinkles that are just the right size for when you want something sweet. Even cuter, there's a spot to write a personalized message on every pack. A box will run you $3.98.

Aldi Executive Reveals How the Grocery Chain Keeps Prices So Low

Merry Moments Ugly Sweater Wine Bottle Cover

You're already the hit of the holiday party if you're bringing wine, but why not take things a step further and dress up that bottle of vino in its own ugly sweater? These quirky wine bottle covers are actually not ugly at all—they're a super cute way to make your gift to your host even more fun and special. Choose from nine different designs, which include the slogans "Jingle all the way," "Drinking with my gnomies," and "Let's get lit!" These cost $3.99 each and fit most standard sized wine bottles. Cheers to that!