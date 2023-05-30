Aldi Is Lowering Prices on Hundreds of Products—Here's Which Items Are Getting Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you've even stepped inside of a grocery store in the past couple of years, you'll know that many food staples are much less affordable than they used to be. Factors like supply chain snags, the Covid-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have sent prices for many grocery items soaring. And while prices for certain items like eggs and butter have started to come down, food at home prices were still 7.1% higher this April than they were a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Luckily, discount grocer Aldi wants to give customers some extra relief on their grocery bills this summer by shaving down prices on more than 250 products. The company projects that these price decreases will help Americans save more than $60 million.

"We don't want high grocery prices to get in the way of Americans doing what they love this summer, so we're taking charge to champion value in a way that only Aldi can. We're reducing our already low prices on some of the season's most popular items to make sure summer plans aren't disrupted," Dave Rinaldo, co-president at Aldi U.S., said in a statement. "Whether our shoppers are traveling, heading to a game or enjoying time by the pool, we are committed to offering quality food and essentials at the lowest prices possible so they can enjoy life outside the grocery aisle."

Though Aldi didn't share all of the items that are being discounted, it did offer up an abbreviated list of the products, which range from snacks to cheeses to microwaveable meals.

For example, Aldi marked down the price for frozen Kirkwood Parmesan Chicken Tenders from $9.49 to $8.49 and discounted Fremont Fish Market Value Pack Tilapia Fillets from $8.99 to $8.19. Aldi is also marking down Millville Protein Crunchy Granola from $3.69 to $2.99; Simply Nature Organic Beef Jerky from $4.49 to $3.99; and Berryhill Honey from $6.99 to $6.19. Customers can view the other discounted products included on the abbreviated list in the Aldi announcement.

These new price cuts from Aldi came as the discount grocery chain is undergoing a major expansion in 2023. The company announced earlier this month that it plans to open 120 new stores this year alone, ultimately bringing up its total American store count to 2,400. These new openings include the chain's first-ever stores in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La.