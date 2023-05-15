7 Best Frozen Foods at Aldi Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is famous for its frozen foods section—the retailer has everything you need from breakfast staples to appetizers to full meals. Having some of these Aldi favorites in your freezer is always a win, especially for those times you don't feel like cooking from scratch or just don't feel inspired to find a new recipe.

When it comes to breakfast, there's nothing easier than pulling an Aldi find out of the freezer and making yourself or your family a hot meal instead of cold cereal. The appetizers are legendary for a reason and the frozen desserts are not only sweet and satisfying, but they cost so much less than other brands, you'll have cash left over for fun spring and summer activities—always a bonus!

Next time you're in the store, toss these great items in your cart because, let's be honest, your future self will thank you when there's something on hand for lunch and you have to be in your next work meeting or in the carpool in 15 minutes!

The Aldi frozen section is a thing of beauty–read on for your best bets.

1 Breakfast Best Buttermilk Pancakes

Who has time to whip up pancakes on a weekday morning? Get that Sunday feeling on a random Tuesday with these buttermilk pancakes. You'll get 24 pancakes in 8 individual wrappers so you don't have one solid pancake tower to contend with. Not only are they a good source of iron, but they're ready in one minute (which is super helpful when you're trying to get a hot breakfast on the table and multiple people—or just yourself—out the door).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 Sundae Shoppe Super Premium Ice Cream Pints

Why shell out tons of cash for Ben & Jerry's when Sundae Shoppe is here to provide you with the flavors you crave. These pints come in tantalizing flavors including Brookie Dough (that's a combo of brownie and cookie dough for the uninitiated), Thank You Cherry Much (cherry with chocolate flavored chunks) and for the die-hard chocoholics, Make Fudge Not War! You'll dig the cute names almost as much as you'll want to dig these with a spoon.

3 Specially Selected Garlic Butter Sauce Mussels

If you love mussels (and who doesn't) don't, um, shell out tons of cash at a restaurant to get your fix. These frozen mussels in a garlic butter sauce offer up a sweet and salty flavor without all the fuss. Pair this delicacy with a glass of white wine and some pomme frites and you've got date night perfection in a box.

4 Season's Choice Plain or Garlic Riced Cauliflower

If you haven't swapped out your usual white rice for cauliflower rice yet, consider this your invitation. Cauliflower rice is cauliflower (you know, the healthy vegetable) chopped fine to mimic the texture of rice—and it goes so well with stir-frys, curries, you name it! Heat this "field to frozen" vegetable in the microwave or for an even more savory flavor, roast it up on a sheet pan with some olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Yum!

5 Bremer Angus Cheeseburger or Chicken Pita Melts

When you need a quick lunch on the go, these handhelds are the obvious answer. The chicken melt is made of 100% white meat chicken and American cheese, while the cheeseburger is 100% angus beef and American cheese. Both are nestled in a fresh-baked pita pocket that's easy to grab and go. You get six in a package, and yes, you can microwave them!

6 Bremer Gyros Kit

Meat stuffed in pita with tzatziki sauce sounds like an awesome lunch, but takeout is expensive and you want to keep cash in your pocket, not your belly. This awesome kit makes five large sandwiches and each box contains 16 ounces of pre-cooked gyro slices, 5 Greek pitas and 8 ounces of tzatziki sauce. Opa!

7 Appetitos Mozzarella Sticks or Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños

Sure, you could put out a sad bowl of crushed potato chips when friends come over, but why not up your hosting game and keep some of these frozen apps on hand? The mozzarella sticks are made with real cheese and come with marinara sauce while the jalapeños are stuffed with real cheese and coated in a crispy breading. Pro tip: you don't have to wait for guests to come over to enjoy these apps, so turn on the oven and treat yourself!